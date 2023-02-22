The Home Depot Says It Is Spending $1 Billion To Raise Its Starting Wage To $15

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The Home Depot is spending $1 billion to give associates wages of at least $15, the company announced Tuesday.

The first changes were reflected in employees' Feb. 17 paycheck, while other employees will see the changes on their Feb. 24 paychecks.



"The most important investment we can make is in our people," CEO Ted Decker said. "We believe this investment will position us favorably in the market, enabling us to attract and retain the level of talent needed to sustain the customer experience we strive to deliver."

It said it additionally has enhanced training and career development opportunities and promoted 65,000 associates in 2022.

What questions do you have about Southern California? Ask a Question

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.



