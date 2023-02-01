Tesla Driver Charged After Multiple Incidents Of Road Rage

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has announced charges against a man accused of threatening multiple people on roadways throughout Southern California dating back as far as 2020.

Wait, what happened?:

Prosecutors say as recently as last month, Nathaniel Radimak got out of his Tesla on the 2 freeway and struck a vehicle with a pipe. On the same day, he allegedly followed a couple from a shopping mall in Pasadena and almost hit a car.

The backstory:

Radimak is also accused of threatening to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village on November 9, 2022. That same day, he allegedly got out of his car on the freeway and broke a woman's headlights. Last summer, Radimak allegedly threatened an elderly woman outside a doctor's office in Glendale. Radimak also has a pending case stemming from January 2020 when he allegedly attacked another driver in a road rage incident that happened in Hollywood.

What are the charges?:

Radimak's charges include four counts each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats, one felony county of vandalism, two misdemeanor counts of vandalism, and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse.

What's next:

Radimak has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 14th. He is currently being held without bail.

