Small Plane Crash
Topline:
A small plane carrying six people crashed in a field at around 4:15 am this morning in the French Valley area of Riverside County.
The details: All six people died abroad the Cessna C550 business jet, according to officials. The plane took off from Harry Reid Internaional Airport in Las Vegas and crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta.
The crash ignited a fire in the area, which was quickly contained.
The backstory: The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
This is the second time in the past week a plane has crashed near the French Valley Airport. On Tuesday, a pilot was killed when a Cessna 172 crashed just after takeoff.
