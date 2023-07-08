Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate
Breaking news: Manson family member Leslie Van Houten has been cleared for parole after more than 20 tries

Share This
News

Small Plane Crash

Published Jul 8, 2023 8:15 AM
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

A small plane carrying six people crashed in a field at around 4:15 am this morning in the French Valley area of Riverside County.

The details: All six people died abroad the Cessna C550 business jet, according to officials. The plane took off from Harry Reid Internaional Airport in Las Vegas and crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta.

The crash ignited a fire in the area, which was quickly contained.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The backstory: The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is the second time in the past week a plane has crashed near the French Valley Airport. On Tuesday, a pilot was killed when a Cessna 172 crashed just after takeoff.

Both crashes are under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Most Read
Best of LAist