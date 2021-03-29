Students In Some Big LA County School Districts Start Returning To Campus This Week

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Elementary students in L.A. County’s second-largest school district — Long Beach Unified — will start returning to campuses this week. That’s one of several school district reopenings I’m tracking.

Districts that are reopening this week include these:

With these additions, districts serving around one-quarter of L.A. County’s elementary students will have exited full distance learning mode.

In Orange County, the vast majority of elementary students have been learning in person at least part of the time for weeks.

