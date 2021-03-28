'Enough Is Enough.' Scenes From Saturday's 'Stop Asian Hate' March In LA's Koreatown
Hundreds of people turned out in Koreatown on Saturday to make a statement against anti-Asian racism.
The march from a Korean Baptist church to a rally at the intersection of Olympic and Normandie was one of multiple events taking place across the country using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.
The event, organized by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles and Koreatown Youth and Community Center, was called in response to the Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent.
Koreatown itself has seen a rise in reported anti-Asian hate in the past year, including a February attack on 27-year-old Denny Kim that is being investigated as a hate crime.
Kim, who attended Saturday's rally, said it was hard to be back in Koreatown after two assailants yelled racial slurs and broke his nose and gave him a concussion and black eye. He said the shootings in Atlanta left him speechless.
"It got so bad to a point where they're killing our folks now," Kim said.
The roster of speakers was dominated by politicians, including those who represent Koreatown, such as city councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.
"We can't be silent bystanders in L.A. County," Mitchell said. "If you see something, say something and do something in real time."
Diff politicians who represent Ktown spoke, incl. LA councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, CA Assemb Miguel Santiago, Congressmember Jimmy Gomez & County Supe Holly Mitchell.— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
Said Mitchell: “We are going to stand up and not allow law enforcement to say somebody had a bad day." pic.twitter.com/uCUifZruW7
Congressmember Judy Chu, a Democrat who represents San Gabriel Valley communities, has been sounding the alarm about anti-Asian violence for the past year. She said after the rally that she would head to Atlanta to meet with the victims' families and "trace the shooter's steps."
Chu said she had no doubt that the shooting spree was a hate crime. She's among lawmakers and civil rights activists who have pushed back at initial statements by law enforcement officials that they did not believe the spree shootings were racially motivated.
"He had plenty of other places to go," said Chu, referring to how the shooter drove 27 miles from one Asian-run spa to the next. "Instead, the spas that he chose were three spots where there was no doubt that Asian women would be killed."
Chu said the Atlanta shooter was motivated by race, noting he drove 27 miles from the first spa to the second.— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
"He had plenty of other places to go in those 27 miles. Instead, the places he chose were 3 spas where there was no doubt that Asian women would be killed.” pic.twitter.com/xhmjId1yd9
Photographer Brian Feinzimer captured the participants:
Ktown has seen hate incidents rise during the pandemic.— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
Denny Kim was attacked in Feb in what is being investigated as a hate crime.
Kim said while waiting to get dinner w/a friend, 2 men yelled racial slurs & beat him. He suffered a concussion, black eye & broken nose. pic.twitter.com/YzDrBaG4gT