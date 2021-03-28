Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

'Enough Is Enough.' Scenes From Saturday's 'Stop Asian Hate' March In LA's Koreatown

By  Josie Huang
Published Mar 27, 2021 6:40 PM
605fca8069a7c600091a0a9d-eight.jpg
#StopAsianHate rally participants marched Saturday in Koreatorn in support of the victims of the recent shootings in Atlanta. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

Hundreds of people turned out in Koreatown on Saturday to make a statement against anti-Asian racism.

The march from a Korean Baptist church to a rally at the intersection of Olympic and Normandie was one of multiple events taking place across the country using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

The event, organized by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles and Koreatown Youth and Community Center, was called in response to the Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Koreatown itself has seen a rise in reported anti-Asian hate in the past year, including a February attack on 27-year-old Denny Kim that is being investigated as a hate crime.

Kim, who attended Saturday's rally, said it was hard to be back in Koreatown after two assailants yelled racial slurs and broke his nose and gave him a concussion and black eye. He said the shootings in Atlanta left him speechless.

"It got so bad to a point where they're killing our folks now," Kim said.

RECENT COVERAGE

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The roster of speakers was dominated by politicians, including those who represent Koreatown, such as city councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

"We can't be silent bystanders in L.A. County," Mitchell said. "If you see something, say something and do something in real time."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Congressmember Judy Chu, a Democrat who represents San Gabriel Valley communities, has been sounding the alarm about anti-Asian violence for the past year. She said after the rally that she would head to Atlanta to meet with the victims' families and "trace the shooter's steps."

Chu said she had no doubt that the shooting spree was a hate crime. She's among lawmakers and civil rights activists who have pushed back at initial statements by law enforcement officials that they did not believe the spree shootings were racially motivated.

"He had plenty of other places to go," said Chu, referring to how the shooter drove 27 miles from one Asian-run spa to the next. "Instead, the spas that he chose were three spots where there was no doubt that Asian women would be killed."

Photographer Brian Feinzimer captured the participants:

605fca8869a7c600091a0ab1-eight.jpg
Denny Kim and Joseph Cha posing for a photo. Authorities have been investigating the attack on Kim, a miltary veteran, in Koreatown this February as a potential hate crime. His friend, Cha, intervened in the assault. (Brian Feinzimer/LAist)

605fca8761a57b000a8176b2-eight.jpg
Drummers perform during a #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8669a7c600091a0aac-eight.jpg
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8769a7c600091a0aae-eight.jpg
A child holding signs during a #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8061a57b000a8176a6-eight.jpg
Sophia Cortez of the Reimagine LA Foundation takes the stage at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8569a7c600091a0aa7-eight.jpg
A rally participant at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8469a7c600091a0aa6-eight.jpg
A scene from the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8469a7c600091a0aa5-eight.jpg
#StopAsianHate rally participants marching in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8361a57b000a8176ad-eight.jpg
People of all ages and backgrounds marched in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8369a7c600091a0aa3-eight.jpg
#StopAsianHate rally participants marching in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8361a57b000a8176ac-eight.jpg
A rally participant at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8269a7c600091a0aa0-eight.jpg
An older rally participant uses a walker while participating in the #StopAsianHate rally. (Brian Feinzimer) (Brian Feinzimer/Brian Feinzimer)

605fca8169a7c600091a0a9f-eight.jpg
A young girl holding a "Uplift Asian Girls" sign at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8161a57b000a8176aa-eight.jpg
LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell raises her fist in solidarity at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

605fca8061a57b000a8176a7-eight.jpg
A speaker during the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)