'Enough Is Enough.' Scenes From Saturday's 'Stop Asian Hate' March In LA's Koreatown

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

Hundreds of people turned out in Koreatown on Saturday to make a statement against anti-Asian racism.

The march from a Korean Baptist church to a rally at the intersection of Olympic and Normandie was one of multiple events taking place across the country using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

The event, organized by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles and Koreatown Youth and Community Center, was called in response to the Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent.

Koreatown itself has seen a rise in reported anti-Asian hate in the past year, including a February attack on 27-year-old Denny Kim that is being investigated as a hate crime.

Kim, who attended Saturday's rally, said it was hard to be back in Koreatown after two assailants yelled racial slurs and broke his nose and gave him a concussion and black eye. He said the shootings in Atlanta left him speechless.

"It got so bad to a point where they're killing our folks now," Kim said.

RECENT COVERAGE

The roster of speakers was dominated by politicians, including those who represent Koreatown, such as city councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

"We can't be silent bystanders in L.A. County," Mitchell said. "If you see something, say something and do something in real time."

Diff politicians who represent Ktown spoke, incl. LA councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, CA Assemb Miguel Santiago, Congressmember Jimmy Gomez & County Supe Holly Mitchell.



Said Mitchell: “We are going to stand up and not allow law enforcement to say somebody had a bad day." pic.twitter.com/uCUifZruW7 — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021

Congressmember Judy Chu, a Democrat who represents San Gabriel Valley communities, has been sounding the alarm about anti-Asian violence for the past year. She said after the rally that she would head to Atlanta to meet with the victims' families and "trace the shooter's steps."

Chu said she had no doubt that the shooting spree was a hate crime. She's among lawmakers and civil rights activists who have pushed back at initial statements by law enforcement officials that they did not believe the spree shootings were racially motivated.

"He had plenty of other places to go," said Chu, referring to how the shooter drove 27 miles from one Asian-run spa to the next. "Instead, the spas that he chose were three spots where there was no doubt that Asian women would be killed."

Chu said the Atlanta shooter was motivated by race, noting he drove 27 miles from the first spa to the second.



"He had plenty of other places to go in those 27 miles. Instead, the places he chose were 3 spas where there was no doubt that Asian women would be killed.” pic.twitter.com/xhmjId1yd9 — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021

Photographer Brian Feinzimer captured the participants:

Denny Kim and Joseph Cha posing for a photo. Authorities have been investigating the attack on Kim, a miltary veteran, in Koreatown this February as a potential hate crime. His friend, Cha, intervened in the assault. (Brian Feinzimer/LAist)

Ktown has seen hate incidents rise during the pandemic.



Denny Kim was attacked in Feb in what is being investigated as a hate crime.



Kim said while waiting to get dinner w/a friend, 2 men yelled racial slurs & beat him. He suffered a concussion, black eye & broken nose. pic.twitter.com/YzDrBaG4gT — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021

Drummers perform during a #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A child holding signs during a #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

Sophia Cortez of the Reimagine LA Foundation takes the stage at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A rally participant at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A scene from the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

#StopAsianHate rally participants marching in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

People of all ages and backgrounds marched in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

#StopAsianHate rally participants marching in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A rally participant at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

An older rally participant uses a walker while participating in the #StopAsianHate rally. (Brian Feinzimer) (Brian Feinzimer/Brian Feinzimer)

A young girl holding a "Uplift Asian Girls" sign at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell raises her fist in solidarity at the #StopAsianHate rally in Koreatown.(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)