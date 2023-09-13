Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
News

SAG Picketers Marched From Netflix to Paramount

By  Robert Garrova
Published Sep 13, 2023 9:19 AM
People gather on the street outside tall buildings. They're holding signs that say SAG AFTRA on strike.
Picketers gather outside Netflix on Sunset Boulevard
(Robert Garrova/LAist)
Topline:

Hundreds of SAG-AFTRA picketers marched from Netflix on Sunset Boulevard to Paramount on Melrose Avenue. Van Ness Avenue was shut down between Sunset and Fernwood.

Why it matters: The union is continuing to put pressure on studios and streamers to get some forward progress in negotiations. It cancelled all other pickets at other studios.

Why now: Labor Day was once seen as a milestone in the ongoing strike. Now that that's passed, strikers — and others in the industry — are facing more dire financial struggles.

