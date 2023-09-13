SAG Picketers Marched From Netflix to Paramount
Topline:
Hundreds of SAG-AFTRA picketers marched from Netflix on Sunset Boulevard to Paramount on Melrose Avenue. Van Ness Avenue was shut down between Sunset and Fernwood.
Why it matters: The union is continuing to put pressure on studios and streamers to get some forward progress in negotiations. It cancelled all other pickets at other studios.
Why now: Labor Day was once seen as a milestone in the ongoing strike. Now that that's passed, strikers — and others in the industry — are facing more dire financial struggles.
