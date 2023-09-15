Support for LAist comes from
Not A UFO. That Rocket You May Have Seen Was Secret Space Force Mission

By  Yusra Farzan
Published Sep 15, 2023 9:48 AM
Streaks from a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket illuminates the night sky. Buildings, a tree and power lines are also visible in the picture.
Streaks from a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket illuminates the night sky after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sept 14, 2023.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, when you glanced up at the night sky, chances are you saw a silver, curly contrail in the sky. No, that wasn’t a UFO.

It was a rocket launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base located in Santa Barbara County — and it was visible from San Juan Capistrano and Irvine to all the way in Arizona.

And the reason the rocket launch took us all by surprise? It was a secret mission of the United States Space Force, which was created by former president Donald Trump in 2019.

Through the mission, named VICTUS NOX, or "conquer the night" in Latin, the rocket was launched to test America’s ability to quickly respond in the event of a national security threat. Texas-based Firefly Aerospace, which owns the rocket, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to laud the success of the mission.

A burst of light is seen in a trail over palm trees and buildings
The view from Bixby Knolls in Long Beach Thursday night.
(Rene Lynch
/
LAist)

“We launched our #AlphaRocket and deployed the satellite at the target destination following a 24-hour notice,” the company said in a tweet.

Firefly and payload provider Millennium Space Systems were on standby for six months for the mission, the company said on its website. When alerted by the U.S. Space Force, the companies had 60 hours to transport the rocket and the payload systems (specific radio technologies) to the base and check fueling capabilities.

Then, when alerted by the federal space force, they have 24 hours to launch the mission.

“The Firefly team will have 24 hours to update the trajectory and guidance software, encapsulate the payload, transport it to the pad, mate to Alpha, and stand ready to launch at the first available window,” the company described on its website.

Alpha reached its target destination in low Earth orbit, where it then deployed the Millennium Space Systems satellite.

