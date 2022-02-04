Ready For Racing? NASCAR Rides Into LA Coliseum

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keeps you connected to your community.

LAist relies on you to stay independent.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

There's something unusual going on this weekend in Exposition Park: The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is hosting a NASCAR exhibition event on Sunday. Practice runs are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. PST on Saturday.

The new track of asphalt was laid down especially for the Busch Light Clash . It’s surrounded by cement and metal fencing to keep spectators safe.

The coliseum has had foot races for decades, including at two Olympics, but that track was removed to bring seating closer to the field.

Who will be celebrating right here Sunday night? 👇#BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/Rx2dllj6VW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 4, 2022

Race cars will be whirling around a tight quarter-mile inside the historic venue. The tunnels where the Trojan football team and their opponents make their entrances will accommodate pit crews.

Team Penske will make history as the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric tractor truck to haul its car to the track.

Fox will broadcast the qualifying heats at noon, followed by the race at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster .