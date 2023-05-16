Support for LAist comes from
Proposed Bulgari Hotel In Benedict Canyon Faces Critical City Council Vote

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 16, 2023 11:48 AM
Screenshot of a map of the Beverly Hills area, including Benedict Canyon.
(Screengrab Google maps)
The controversial Bulgari Hotel project, a luxury hotel proposal in Benedict Canyon, is scheduled for a vote at Tuesday's Los Angeles City Council meeting that could decide its future.

What's on the agenda

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky has a brought a motion asking the director of city planning to consider rescinding the initiation of a General Plan amendment for the hotel, which was introduced in 2018. Yaroslavsky's Fifth District is the site of the proposed 58-room hotel, and she said her motion would essentially put an end to it.

The backstory

In 2018, the Department of Planning approved a process that would give the commercial project a specific designation, which allows it to be developed in a residential area. The project has drawn opposition from local residents, environmental groups and even Mayor Karen Bass, who has argued that the hotel would be constructed in a fire-prone area.

Opponents also said the hotel would require chopping down protected and significant trees, and that the narrow streets and inadequate infrastructure can't support the 25 buildings the developer plans to build.

The Brief

The developing company has said it will preserve the current trees while adding 1,000 more — but some are skeptical.

What the opposition says

Mark Levin, president of the conservation group Save Our Canyon, said the project would inevitably remove trees, and replacing those trees with younger trees would not provide the same benefits.

"It's very surprising to us that they would attach their name to a project that is so disruptive to the environment, and so inappropriate,” he said.

The developing company has not responded to our request for comment. In total, 11,000 people have signed a petition opposing the hotel project.

