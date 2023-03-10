Pow Wow Returns to Cal State Long Beach For Its 50th Anniversary

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

A celebration for Native Americans across the country, the Puvunga Pow Wow, is returning to California Sate University Long Beach after a hiatus due to COVID. The celebration will hold ceremonies to remember and heal from those lost.

Why it matters

The celebration is back after a three year hiatus due to Covid. One of the themes of the gathering is to highlight that health inequalities exist in the American Indian community where the average lifespan is 65 years.

The celebration is known as the Puvungna Pow Wow, named after the Tongva village that once stood where the CSULB campus stands now.

Impact of COVID

According to Craig Stone, the director of the American Indian Studies program, they willingly canceled the Pow Wow in 2020 because "when you lose an elder, it's like losing a library." Now that the celebration is returning, their first priority is to heal and the second is be celebrate life.

Who is attending?

Organizers expect attendees in the thousand from across the country, many of whom are former students. In the past people have come from as far as Michigan and Canada. In 2019, over 6,000 people attended.

What is a Pow Wow?

It is a big extended family reunion in many ways. — Craig Stone, Director of American Indian Studies at Cal State Long Beach

The backstory

The CSULB Pow Wow has been held since 1969. The land is considered the birth of the Tongva people. In the 1970s, a Tongva man was excavated on the campus, and shortly afterwards, the American Indian program was established. It is the oldest program of its kind in the Cal State system.

