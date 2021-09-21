Rep. Adam Schiff Introduces Bill Aimed At Preventing Presidential Abuse Of Power
House Democrats on Tuesday introduced a landmark reform bill aimed at preventing abuses of power by a United States' President.
The "Protecting Our Democracy Act" would — among other things — limit the president's power to grant pardons. It would also give Congress the ability to enforce the "emoluments clauses" in the Constitution.
"This was born of the necessity of the last four years where you had a President who through his businesses, was enriching himself," said Burbank-area Congressman Adam Schiff, who is the lead sponsor of the bill.
On KPCC's AirTalk Tuesday, he expressed optimism that the bill could get support from Republicans.
"We shouldn't want a future president of either party to repeat these abuses," Schiff said. "Many of the provisions in the bill in the past have had Republican lead sponsors and co-sponsors."