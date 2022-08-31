Newsom’s Call Now: Tracking California Bills Passed In The 2022 Legislative Session

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

After eight months, California’s legislative session is coming to a close this week with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers are rushing to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock strikes midnight Wednesday, when they must gavel down for the year.

Contentious fights are playing out over vaccination rights for teenagers, online privacy protections, union elections for farmworkers and a package of climate legislation sought by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Other high-profile measures aim to establish California as a progressive leader on hot-button national issues such as abortion access, concealed carry permits for handguns and transgender health care for minors. These votes are taking place as campaigns ramp up for 100 of the 120 seats in the Legislature.

For those proposals that make it through the gantlet, a final decision awaits on the governor’s desk. Newsom has until the end of September to either sign or veto the bills — and his choices will likely be more closely watched than ever this year as speculation builds about whether he is positioning himself to run for president.

Among the interesting and consequential bills that CalMatters is tracking: