Politics

Newsom’s Call Now: Tracking California Bills Passed In The 2022 Legislative Session

By CalMatters staff
Published Aug 31, 2022 7:38 AM
A flag flies in front of the California state capitol building which has a dome and columns at its entrances
State Capitol
(via Wikimedia Commons))
After eight months, California’s legislative session is coming to a close this week with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers are rushing to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock strikes midnight Wednesday, when they must gavel down for the year.

The Brief

Contentious fights are playing out over vaccination rights for teenagers, online privacy protections, union elections for farmworkers and a package of climate legislation sought by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Other high-profile measures aim to establish California as a progressive leader on hot-button national issues such as abortion access, concealed carry permits for handguns and transgender health care for minors. These votes are taking place as campaigns ramp up for 100 of the 120 seats in the Legislature.

For those proposals that make it through the gantlet, a final decision awaits on the governor’s desk. Newsom has until the end of September to either sign or veto the bills — and his choices will likely be more closely watched than ever this year as speculation builds about whether he is positioning himself to run for president.

Among the interesting and consequential bills that CalMatters is tracking:

