Politics

Mission Viejo City Council To Remain Intact After Appeals Court Ruling

By  Jill Replogle
Published Sep 30, 2022 11:26 AM
View from the top of a staircase overlooking a soccer field. A sign in the foreground reads "City of Mission Viejo" followed by park regulations.
An OC judge ruled in August that three Mission Viejo City Councilmembers needed to vacate their seats by the end of September. An appeals court has stayed that decision.
(Jill Replogle
/
LAist)
Topline:

Mission Viejo's full city council can keep on working, for now. An appeals court granted temporary relief from an earlier ruling that three of the city's five councilmembers needed to step down this month.

What’s new: That ruling, announced Thursday, comes after the city council handed over much of its power to the city manager earlier this week in case it had to disband.

The backstory: In 2018, three city councilmembers were elected to two-year terms because the city was going to change the way it voted in 2020. That got delayed, but the councilmembers stayed in office and, eventually, some residents sued them and won.

What’s next: It’s definitely not over. The appeals court is still reviewing the lower court ruling. In the meantime, the court says the councilmembers in question can keep their seats. The parties have until Oct. 18 to file additional information to help the court reach a final decision.

Go deeper: An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care

