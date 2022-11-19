Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

Rocío Rivas Declares Victory In LAUSD District 2 Board Race

By  Kyle Stokes
Published Nov 18, 2022 5:58 PM
Two brown-skinned women sit on a stage in upholstered chairs during a candidate debate. The woman on the right, in a pink shirt and floral skirt, holds a microphone and is speaking. The woman on the left wears a suit jacket, orange shirt, and listens.
Rocío Rivas (right) and María Brenes participate in a candidate roundtable during the campaign for the L.A. Unified School Board's District 2 seat on Oct. 11, 2022.
(Ryanne Mena
/
LAist)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Takeaways

Rocío Rivas declared victory Friday evening in her bid for an L.A. Unified school board seat. Rivas leads opponent María Brenes in the race for the District 2 seat, which represents parts of central and east L.A. on the school board.

Where the count stands

At the end of Friday’s counting, Rivas held more than 52% of the vote and her lead over Brenes had grown to more than 4,500 votes — a margin that’s grown steadily for the last week. "I am ready to bring my very best to all of our constituents," Rivas said in a statement on her Twitter account. "… You can count on me to serve our district with unwavering dedication.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

L.A.'s teachers union endorsed Rivas

Her victory strengthens United Teachers Los Angeles’ political position at a time when union officials are in the midst of talks with LAUSD for a new contract. Rivas' win is also a boost for skeptics of charter schools; Rivas has pledged tougher oversight of the publicly-funded, privately-run schools.

A measurable loss for the 'Equity Alliance'

Brenes has lobbied the school board as part of a loose coalition of advocacy groups that want LAUSD to spend more money on targeted programs for schools with the most extreme levels of need. In the past, these groups have also pushed for less-restrictive discipline policies and higher graduation standards. The termed-out incumbent board member, Mónica García, was a reliable ally for these groups — and Brenes' loss means these groups are down by a voice on the board dais.

Rivas won despite being drastically outspent

Brenes’ own campaign out-fundraised Rivas’. Plus, two deep-pocketed UTLA critics — Bill Bloomfield and Reed Hastings — spent nearly $3 million hoping to swing the race to Brenes. The school district’s second-biggest labor union, SEIU Local 99, spent another $2 million-plus on Brenes’ behalf. UTLA spent around $3 million to back Rivas.

What questions do you have about K-12 education in Southern California?
Kyle Stokes reports on the public education system — and the societal forces, parental choices and political decisions that determine which students get access to a “good” school (and how we define a “good school”).

Related Stories