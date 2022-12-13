In Mission Viejo: Councilmember To Start (And End) Half-Hour Term

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

In an unusual move, Mission Viejo’s City Council is set to swear in a new city councilmember Tuesday for just 30 minutes in order to approve the city’s election results.



Why is this happening? It’s the city's effort to solve a political riddle. Mission Viejo doesn't have an existing council that’s large enough to meet quorum and therefore can’t legally approve its newly elected councilmembers. The city attorney's answer: Appoint a third councilmember for just long enough to accept the election results … and then send her back to retirement.

Say what? Mission Viejo currently only has two city councilmembers. That's because an Orange County judge ruled earlier this year that the other three councilmembers had illegally extended their terms.

But state law requires three councilmembers to form a quorum and conduct city business, which includes accepting the results of local elections. So the city plans to appoint a third councilmember, former Mayor/Councilmember Sherri Butterfield, for just long enough to pass a resolution acknowledging the five councilmembers who won seats in November.

Then the new city council will take over and Butterfield will step down.

