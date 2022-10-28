Prefer To Vote In Person? Starting Saturday More Than 100 Vote Centers Will Be Open

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

More than 100 vote centers across Los Angeles County open on Saturday, Oct. 29, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Where can I vote? The L.A. County Registrar of Voters has a map with all the locations and times. More than 600 vote centers will open this year, but the rest will open closer to election day, Nov. 8.

Wait, couldn’t I vote in person before? Yes, but that was only at one location — the L.A. County Registrar headquarters in Norwalk. These openings mean you have more places in L.A. County to pick from. They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until election day, when the polls will have longer hours.

What help can I get at a vote center? Election workers are available to help at all voting locations. Vote centers have accessible voting machines with adjustable angles, ballot-marking devices, audio options and more. You can also do curbside voting by calling a posted number when you arrive. A worker will bring a ballot out to your car.