Politics

Prefer To Vote In Person? Starting Saturday More Than 100 Vote Centers Will Be Open

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Oct 28, 2022 6:00 AM
A sign in the foreground reads voting solutions for all people. Voter bill of rights. In the background a couple people stand at yellow voting booths in a room with a dropped ceiling and fluorescent lights.
Voters cast their ballots at Mark Keppel Elementary School in Paramount during the June primary.
(Trevor Stamp for LAist
/
00051795A)
Topline:

More than 100 vote centers across Los Angeles County open on Saturday, Oct. 29, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Where can I vote? The L.A. County Registrar of Voters has a map with all the locations and times. More than 600 vote centers will open this year, but the rest will open closer to election day, Nov. 8.

Wait, couldn’t I vote in person before? Yes, but that was only at one location — the L.A. County Registrar headquarters in Norwalk. These openings mean you have more places in L.A. County to pick from. They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until election day, when the polls will have longer hours.

What help can I get at a vote center? Election workers are available to help at all voting locations. Vote centers have accessible voting machines with adjustable angles, ballot-marking devices, audio options and more. You can also do curbside voting by calling a posted number when you arrive. A worker will bring a ballot out to your car.

Go deeper: Learn more about in-person voting with the Voter Game Plan.

