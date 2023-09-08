Orange Unified Approves Policy To Out Trans Students To Parents
Topline:
The Orange Unified School District passed a policy where the principal will notify parents if their child’s gender is different from the one assigned at birth, despite Attorney General Rob Bonta emailing the school board during the meeting threatening to “take action as appropriate to vigorously protect students civil rights.”
The policy broken down: School staff now have to notify the school counselor or psychologist if a child younger than 12 requests to use a different name, different pronouns, different restrooms or switches to a sex-segregated school program and activity different from their assigned sex at birth.
The school counselor or the psychologist will then inform the principal, who will notify the child’s parents within five days.
Children over the age of 12 can refuse to have their parents notified. If school staff decides that notifying parents of a child over the age of 12 would pose a danger to the child, parents will not be notified.
Background: The OUSD board made the decision after hours of contentious public comment where some parents decried that the state “had declared war on parents.” LGBTQIA+ activists also spoke highlighting the need to protect trans kids from forced outings.
Earlier this week, a Supreme Court judge ruled that the Chino Valley Unified School District temporarily cannot enforce a similar policy. Bonta started the lawsuit in August stating that the policy violated California’s constitution.
And just yesterday, the California Legislature approved a bill that would fine school boards that banned books with LGBTQ+ and racial themes.
-
The lawsuit was announced Monday by State Attorney General Rob Bonta.
-
Dancers at Star Garden demanded better working conditions — including protection from aggressive guests. Up next: An actual contract.
-
The victory came courtesy of a Louis Lappe walk-off home run.
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
An LAist review finds 274 units, partially paid for by the voter-approved bond measure Proposition HHH, have sat empty for more than 60 days.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.