Oscar Producers Re-Write ‘No Zoom’ Rules

Yes, more and more people are getting vaccinated.

And it’s true that travelers are returning to airports.

Ever so slowly, life is returning to something vaguely resembling normal.

But some Oscar nominees still remain nervous about attending the ceremony - and now the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is backing off its “show up in person or don’t show up at all” mandate.

When they recently laid out details for this year’s pandemic-delayed Academy Awards, the ceremony’s producers didn’t hedge: you had to show up. No Zooming in.

Now that Oscar script is getting a re-write. And while the academy isn’t abandoning its push for in-person attendance, it is modifying how nominees can join the party from afar.

The overarching goal is to broadcast the proceedings using motion picture-quality cameras. For those who can’t get to Los Angeles, the academy will use more than 20 overseas and domestic broadcast facilities so nominees won’t be appearing from their living rooms. Outside of that, the academy will offer just a limited number of Zoom links.

For the nominees headed to the actual show, the academy is hoping local quarantine rules for travellers will be shortened.

The ceremony will be staged at downtown’s Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 25th.

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.