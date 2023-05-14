One Year After The Laguna Woods Shooting, The Taiwanese American Community Remembers A Hero Doctor

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

At Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, Dr. John Cheng's smiling face filled a screen hanging from the rafters as more than 200 congregants below prayed and gave gratitude for his sacrifice a year ago.

The Orange County sports medicine physician was shot and killed while trying to stop a shooter from massacring a Taiwanese American congregation in the church on May 15, 2022.

"Not only will you not be forgotten," Peter Chen, president of the Formosan Association for Public Affairs said from the lectern. "You will forever inspire us."

Before last May's attack, church members had gathered to welcome back their former pastor, the Rev. Billy Chang. Witnesses said Chang also helped subdue the shooter.

In a video message to the congregation, Chang said he had not been brave at at all.

"When I think of the incident, on the one hand, I often cry, feeling sad, heartbroken and regretful," he said in Taiwanese Hokkien, the language spoken by most at the service. "This emotional confusion may follow me my whole life."

Chang thanked Cheng and his family for what the doctor did to save others from the Irvine Presbyterian Church, which meets at the Geneva Presbyterian Church.

"Because of his sacrifice, I understand better what it means for us to say that the Lord Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for us," Chang said.

The attack by the alleged shooter, David Chou, himself a Taiwanese American immigrant, exposed rifts among some in the diaspora over relations between Taiwan and China, which wants to take control of the self-ruled democracy.

Chou, who was born and raised in Taiwan by Chinese immigrants, supported China's claim, according to writings uncovered by investigators.

Last week, federal prosecutors said they had filed nearly 100 charges against Chou, including hate crimes and weapons and explosives violations.

“Chou allegedly acted because of the victims’ national origin and religion, and he intentionally obstructed the victims’ religious exercise,” the Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday.

Chen referenced Chou without saying his name at the service.

"We also pray for justice, so that this unspeakable evil and hate crime would never ever happen again," Chen said.

Investigators have not explained why Chou attacked this particular church, but experts on Taiwan history have pointed out that the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan is well known for supporting the democracy movement.

The Laguna Woods attack contributed to the national conversation on gun violence, taking place between mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Less than a year later, another mass shooter would launch an attack an hour's drive away in Monterey Park, killing 11 people.

The five churchgoers at the Laguna Woods congregation who were wounded are largely recovering, according to church elder Jerry Chen.

An armed security guard stood watch over Sunday's service. She said she was hired to cover the church campus after last year's shooting.