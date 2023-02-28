State Audit Of Orange County Power Authority Echoes Concerns Over Transparency, Accountability

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

A state audit of Orange County's fledgling clean power agency released Tuesday morning found a lack of transparency in marketing and financial services contracts. It also called into question the agency's financial health.

Specific audit findings:



The power agency "demonstrated a pattern" of noncompetitive contracting, including splitting contracts to avoid triggering the need for approval from the board of directors.

The agency’s budget projections may be unreliable because of a weakness in planning and data.

High customer opt-out rates could significantly impact the agency's bottom line. Although the OCPA's chief financial officer noted in the audit that the agency can sell off power and buy less in the future to compensate for overestimated demand.

Read the audit: Orange County Power Authority: Increased Board Oversight Is Needed to Improve Its Operations

Go deeper: Climate Activists Helped Birth Orange County's Clean Energy Agency. Now Some Wonder Whether It Can Be Saved

What's next? The OCPA will present a continuous improvement plan later Tuesday in response to the audit's recommendations.