State Audit Of Orange County Power Authority Echoes Concerns Over Transparency, Accountability
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Topline:
A state audit of Orange County's fledgling clean power agency released Tuesday morning found a lack of transparency in marketing and financial services contracts. It also called into question the agency's financial health.
Specific audit findings:
- The power agency "demonstrated a pattern" of noncompetitive contracting, including splitting contracts to avoid triggering the need for approval from the board of directors.
- The agency’s budget projections may be unreliable because of a weakness in planning and data.
- High customer opt-out rates could significantly impact the agency's bottom line. Although the OCPA's chief financial officer noted in the audit that the agency can sell off power and buy less in the future to compensate for overestimated demand.
Read the audit: Orange County Power Authority: Increased Board Oversight Is Needed to Improve Its Operations
Go deeper: Climate Activists Helped Birth Orange County's Clean Energy Agency. Now Some Wonder Whether It Can Be Saved
What's next? The OCPA will present a continuous improvement plan later Tuesday in response to the audit's recommendations.
Most Read
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.
-
Another Missing Hiker Has Been Found Dead In San Gabriels As Search For Actor Julian Sands ContinuesBob Gregory, 62, went missing the same day as Sands. His body was recovered near Mount Islip.
-
Here’s everything you need to know about coyotes in Los Angeles County.
Best of LAist