New Video Shows Guard Being Sprayed During Smash-And-Grab Robbery

Detectives today released a video of a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred at the Westfield Topanga Mall on Wednesday, November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. During the incident, an organized group attempted to break into a Nordstrom store. A security guard confronted the group and was sprayed with bear spray, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

That same day, groups of people grabbed merchandise from several stores at the Beverly Center.

City officials announced last Thursday that they have made 14 arrests in connection with 11 smash-and-grab robbery incidents that happened during the last two weeks of November.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about the person seen in this video to call Detective Mayes of LAPD’s Topanga Robbery Division at 818-756-3520.