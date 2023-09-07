New Group of LAPD Officers Sue City Over Released Photos

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Another group of current and retired LAPD officers have sued the city over the release of their images in response to a public records request.

Why now: It's the latest move in a legal battle that's been playing out since the city gave thousands of images of LAPD officers to Knock LA reporter Ben Camacho, who then posted them online.

That release excluded undercover officers, but the lawsuit claims that the more than 140 officers included in the batch had recently done undercover or "surveillance" work that required their identities be hidden.

"There are safety exceptions to any Public Records Act request," the lawsuit states.

Key issues: The definition of undercover work has been central to the ongoing legal dispute. The city even filed a lawsuit against Camacho in an attempt to get the photos back, saying it had inadvertently shared images of officers on sensitive assignments.

Camacho's legal team disagreed, saying the category of "sensitive assignments" is "an impossibly broad category of officers that could include just about any officer's work at some point during their career."

In a statement to LAist, Camacho said he thought the new lawsuit was "more appropriately placed."

What's next: The City Attorney's Office said it does not comment on pending litigation.