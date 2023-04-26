Support for LAist comes from
Much Of Yosemite Valley Will Close This Weekend Under Flood Risks

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Apr 26, 2023 1:15 PM
A rushing stream going through a forest. Large rocks and pine trees can be seen on either side of the water, and a snowy mountain can be seen in the distance.
On top of Yosemite Falls.
(Ignacio Rodriguez
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Due to concerns about flooding, much of Yosemite Valley will be closed starting Friday, April 28 at 10 p.m. and lasting at least until Wednesday, May 3.

The closure comes as the snowpack, part of which reached 296% of normal this winter, begins to melt rapidly under spiking California temperatures.

The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures could reach the 90s this weekend.

Existing reservations for lodging or campgrounds in the closed areas will be refunded, according to park officials, and anyone with a wilderness permit can reschedule it to alternate trailheads, as long as there is space.

Some areas of the park will remain open, including Wawona, Mariposa Grove and western Yosemite Valley.

The closure was announced on Monday. Visitors will not be allowed east of the El Capitan crossover, which is the road that crosses the Merced River.

