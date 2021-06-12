Mt. Wilson Observatory Is Reopening To Public After 'Near-Death Experience' With Bobcat Fire

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

It's been a rough year for the Mount Wilson Observatory.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut its doors to the public last spring.

Then, in September, flames from the massive Bobcat Fire came within just a few feet of the station, and threatened to destroy its historic array of telescopes and other astronomy equipment. A crowdfunding campaign was later launched to help repair damage.

Next Tuesday, the legendary observatory, which was founded in 1904, is making a comeback — and will reopen its gates to the public.

Sam Hale, chairman of the observatory's board of trustees, said volunteers have been working tirelessly to maintain the station and its trove of sensitive instruments, despite the challenges of the past year.

“It has been very difficult for us,” Hale said. “First, the pandemic, then the Bobcat Fire — all in one year — was a real near-death experience. But people are feeling absolutely exhilarated."

The gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the summer, according to the observatory's website. Stargazers will also have an opportunity to book reservations to use the observatory's 60- and 100-inch telescopes in the evening.