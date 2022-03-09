We Saw A Mountain Lion Walking In Silver Lake. The Famous P-22 Takes A Stroll, Then Heads Home To Griffith Park

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Why yes, that was P-22, L.A.’s most famous mountain lion, spotted on the streets of Silver Lake Tuesday night. The celebrity cat strolled from his home under the Hollywood Sign all the way to Silver Lake, for a night on the town.

That's where residents spotted him slinking into backyards and strutting for the security cameras.

Residents in the area of Berkeley Circle and Silver Lake Boulevard chatted on social media and shared photos of a mountain lion wandering the neighborhood, sporting what appears to be a tracking collar.

Our whole micro neighborhood is freaking out that it seems that @GPMountainLion is walking the streets. Like, literally up our block -- someone took this photo nearby, but we weren't home. pic.twitter.com/HRH3mRwlWU — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 9, 2022

Ana Beatriz Cholo, Public Affairs Officer for the National Park Service, confirms that P-22's tracking collar data shows he was just east of the Silver Lake Reservoir last night.

By Thursday morning, Cholo was able to confirm P-22 had returned to his home base of Griffith Park.

Two nights ago, we tracked P-22, a 12-yo mountain lion we’ve been studying for the last decade, in Silver Lake, the furthest south he’d ever ventured since living in Griffith Park. We’re happy to report he’s made it back to his regular stomping grounds in Griffith Park! pic.twitter.com/uO5aYSvxVQ — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) March 10, 2022

Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation says although P-22 has hit the town before, this may be his furthest journey yet.

Pratt — who calls herself P-22’s agent–— says she’s heartened to see how much love he’s getting from Silver Lake residents.

"I call him the Brad Pitt of the cougar world, P-22," she said. "You know, he's beloved by everybody just like Brad Pitt. He's aging well, just like Brad Pitt, but it's also, to me, deeper, right? There's something about having, you know, this wildness in the midst of the second largest city that I think a lot of people really connect to and love."

[Yes, we know P-22 isn't on Twitter but this made us laugh]

are you calling me old https://t.co/ICwX9d2oNb — P22 (@GPMountainLion) February 12, 2022

On a more serious note, Pratt adds that P-22 has forever “changed the face of conservation in L.A.”

Assemblymember Laura Friedman of Glendale referenced P-22 when she introduced a bill last month that would create a framework for funding wildlife crossings, providing safe passage for wildlife in urban areas.

L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, who represents the area, weighed in on Twitter on Wednesday morning as well, including advice for what residents should do if they see the large cat:

The 13th District received an unexpected visit from a mountain lion last night in the Berkeley Circle area of Silver Lake.



Most likely our beloved P-22, we hope he enjoyed the 13th District as much as we do and took in some of the sights and sounds of Silver Lake. pic.twitter.com/p4UnbgN3H0 — Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) March 9, 2022

The National Park Service, which studies and tracks local mountain lions, says it would not be unusual for P-22 to be in the area, given that neighborhood is within his territory.

If you spot P-22 in your neighborhood, Cholo advises to keep your distance and to send information about your sighting to biologists tracking him at the Santa Monica Mountains division of the National Park Service.

This isn't the first time he's left the confines of Griffith Park. Back in January he was spotted in Beachwood Canyon and a 2015 video showed him camped out underneath a home in Los Feliz.