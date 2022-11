Monday's Powerball Lottery Drawing Has Been Delayed Due To Security Protocols

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Monday night's Powerball drawing has been delayed, as one participating lottery needs more time to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced.

All 48 jurisdictions must meet the security protocols before a drawing happens. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jQZJQIPJXr — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the California Lottery said.

The Powerball jackpot has now reached a record $1.9 billion, with the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials said that a winner who opts for a lump sum payment would get an estimated $929.1 million, The Associated Press reported. A winner who chooses an annuity to be annually paid over 29 years would get the full $1.9 billion.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

