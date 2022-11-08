Support for LAist comes from
News

Monday's Powerball Lottery Drawing Has Been Delayed Due To Security Protocols

By Ayana Archie | NPR
Published Nov 7, 2022 9:38 PM
A sign lists lottery options, including megamillions and powerball
In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on Nov. 7, when the estimated Powerball jackpot increased to $1.9 billion.
(Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images)
Monday night's Powerball drawing has been delayed, as one participating lottery needs more time to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced.

All 48 jurisdictions must meet the security protocols before a drawing happens. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the California Lottery said.

The Powerball jackpot has now reached a record $1.9 billion, with the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials said that a winner who opts for a lump sum payment would get an estimated $929.1 million, The Associated Press reported. A winner who chooses an annuity to be annually paid over 29 years would get the full $1.9 billion.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

