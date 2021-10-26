Miss An LADWP Bill During The Pandemic? Help Is On The Way

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

If you fell behind on your utility bills during the pandemic, some relief may be coming your way.

Qualified customers will receive financial assistance by the end of January 2022 by way of adjustments on their utility bills. This move was made possible after California lawmakers approved using federal money to help people make utility payments.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is expecting up to $265 million dollars from the state to help cover the debt. The department also wants to set aside $15 million of its own budget for customers who missed payments before the pandemic.

Funds from both sources will be combined to help bring down the amount of back payments due from approximately 280,000 customers.

LADWP commissioners also decided to hold off on water and power shutoffs due to nonpayment until March of next year. This means that Angelenos who are behind on their bill can rest assured that their utilities will stay on until after the debt relief is handed out.