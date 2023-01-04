Support for LAist comes from
Minimum Wage Just Increased In California, 22 Other States And D.C. Here's How Much

By  The NPR Network
Published Jan 4, 2023 10:15 AM
An activist holds a placard demanding a $15/hour minimum wage and tips for restaurant workers at the House Triangle of the U.S. Capitol in February.
(Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

In California

  • The minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers as of Jan. 1. Some cities and counties have higher minimum wages than the state's rate, including Los Angeles and L.A. County.

    • L.A. County: since July 2022 the minimum hourly wage is $15.96 an hour and then rises in unincorporated areas to $16.90 this July.
    • City of L.A.: Since July 2022 the minimum hourly wage is $16.04

The biggest increase: Nebraska

As Nebraska Public Media reports, voters decided in November to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, in increments of $1.50 per year. That brings the state to $10.50 an hour for this year.

Smallest increase: Michigan

According to Michigan Radio, the state's first increase, which went into effect at the start of the year, raised the state's minimum wage to $10.10, up just $0.23. But there's a chance of a second increase that could raise the state's minimum wage to $13.03. Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta has details.

Highest minimum wage: Washington state and Washington, D.C.

In November, voters in the District of Columbia decided to phase out the region's tipped minimum wage over the next few years to match the District's $16.10 per hour for workers. As DCist's Amanda Michelle Gomez explains, "the measure's success also comes four years after the passage of a nearly identical initiative and its subsequent overturn by the D.C. Council."
Meanwhile in Washington state, not only has the state's minimum wage gone up by $1.25 to $15.74 an hour, but as KUOW reports, the city of Seattle has raised the minimum wage for small and large employers by $0.75 and $1.42, respectively.

States where minimum wage is tied to cost of living saw a bigger bump than in years past

As a result of the recent high inflation, minimum wage increases in states where cost of living is taken into consideration were greater than in years past, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Those include: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington state.

What's next

The full list of increases

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

