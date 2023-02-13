Support for LAist comes from
News

Medieval Times Workers Drop Their Swords And Go On Strike

By Michael Flores
Published Feb 13, 2023 3:59 PM
Two men dressed in medieval knight costumes engage in a sword fight on stage at Medieval Times restaurant.
A mock swordfight at a Medieval Times show.
(niXerKG
/
Flickr)
Topline:

A dark age may be coming over Medieval Times as workers announced a strike.

Why now: The union's TikTok account was banned after Medieval Times LLC filed a suit against the group, claiming copyright infringement. The workers believe the lawsuit is an act of retaliation for their unionizing.

What workers want: Medieval Times workers are striking and picketing in front of the Buena Park restaurant and entertainment venue over safety concerns and what they claim is a lack of equitable pay. They also want Medieval Times management to withdraw their copyright complaint and come to the bargaining table.

The backstory: In July, Medieval Times workers embarked on a quest to unionize. In November, with a large majority of the vote, the workers succeeded. They said their pay did not reflect the dangers of the work.

What's next: The union will picket in front of the Buena Park location for most of this week. They said they would strike "for as long as it takes for us to reach an agreement with the company on how their unfair labor practices will be addressed."

