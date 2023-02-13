Medieval Times Workers Drop Their Swords And Go On Strike

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

A dark age may be coming over Medieval Times as workers announced a strike.

Why now: The union's TikTok account was banned after Medieval Times LLC filed a suit against the group, claiming copyright infringement. The workers believe the lawsuit is an act of retaliation for their unionizing.

What workers want: Medieval Times workers are striking and picketing in front of the Buena Park restaurant and entertainment venue over safety concerns and what they claim is a lack of equitable pay. They also want Medieval Times management to withdraw their copyright complaint and come to the bargaining table.

The backstory: In July, Medieval Times workers embarked on a quest to unionize. In November, with a large majority of the vote, the workers succeeded. They said their pay did not reflect the dangers of the work.

What's next: The union will picket in front of the Buena Park location for most of this week. They said they would strike "for as long as it takes for us to reach an agreement with the company on how their unfair labor practices will be addressed."

