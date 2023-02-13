Medieval Times Workers Drop Their Swords And Go On Strike
Topline:
A dark age may be coming over Medieval Times as workers announced a strike.
Why now: The union's TikTok account was banned after Medieval Times LLC filed a suit against the group, claiming copyright infringement. The workers believe the lawsuit is an act of retaliation for their unionizing.
What workers want: Medieval Times workers are striking and picketing in front of the Buena Park restaurant and entertainment venue over safety concerns and what they claim is a lack of equitable pay. They also want Medieval Times management to withdraw their copyright complaint and come to the bargaining table.
The backstory: In July, Medieval Times workers embarked on a quest to unionize. In November, with a large majority of the vote, the workers succeeded. They said their pay did not reflect the dangers of the work.
What's next: The union will picket in front of the Buena Park location for most of this week. They said they would strike "for as long as it takes for us to reach an agreement with the company on how their unfair labor practices will be addressed."
-
Ex-Councilmember Martinez Opposed Healthy Streets LA Plan. Candidates To Replace Her Say She Was WrongAt a forum focused on transit issues, no one mentioned the disgraced former councilmember.
-
Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle Wednesday along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when he was assaulted.
-
Stephanie Moran Reed had to say goodbye in January to the bookstore she founded with her husband. The MiJa Books owner opens up on customer experiences, mom guilt, and a favorite book recommendation.
-
Please don't hurt yourself.
-
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. 'Thank goodness that we’re in the era of videos,' said the family attorney as they file a federal civil rights lawsuit
-
The mountain lion's death comes about a month after the beloved P-22 was euthanized.