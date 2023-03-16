It's Almost Marathon Weekend, Which Means Street Closures. Here's Where You Can't Drive
The Los Angeles Marathon is coming up on March 19, and street closures are coming with it.
Runners will start at Dodger Stadium at 7 a.m., and continue on to Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Most road closures, on the route and near it, will begin at 4 a.m or 5 a.m. and end before 3 p.m., with the exception of some streets near the finish line.
As runners make their way northwest on Sunset Boulevard — through Hollywood and West Hollywood then into Beverly Hills and Century City — streets that closed in the early hours of the morning will reopen behind them.
Here are full lists of closures along the marathon route, on nearby freeways and on abutting residential streets.
These are the streets that are part of the marathon course and will be closed during various parts of the event:
These are the streets that are near the course that will be open to local traffic only:
And these are the freeway closures:
In addition to the 26.2-mile marathon, there will be a charity half marathon , a 5K and a kids 0.5K . The 5K is family friendly and open to walkers and strollers as well as runners. It will take participants through Elysian Park and is scheduled for March 18.
The kids 0.5K, also scheduled for March 18, is recommended for children between the ages of 3 and 8.
