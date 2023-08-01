Where To Watch The USA Vs. Portugal Women's World Cup Match

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

USA's women's soccer team will play one final match tonight to determine whether or not they'll advance to the tournament's knockout rounds.

The backstory: This is the ninth FIFA Women's World Cup since 1991, and the U.S. women's team has won the last two. The tournament occurs every four years. This year, it's in Australia and New Zealand.

Home town rep: Four of Angel City Football Club's players are playing in this year's World Cup: forwards Jun Endo and Alyssa Thompson, midfielder Julie Ertz and defender Ali Riley.

Where to watch: The U.S. Women's World Cup team is playing Portugal at midnight tonight. Even with the late start, fans across Southern California will gather tonight at watch parties hosted by Angel City FC and the American Outlaws. Here are a few spots where you can catch the game:

