Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Play In LA

Where To Watch The USA Vs. Portugal Women's World Cup Match

By Jenna Peterson
Published Jul 31, 2023 5:54 PM
A women's soccer player dressed in the blue shorts and white jersey of Team USA is running toward a soccer ball on a grassy field, with grandstands in the background. The number 19 is printed on one leg of her shorts. She has dark skin and her hair is held back by a blue headband.
Crystal Dunn #19 of USA controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. The U.S. faces Portugal on Monday night.
(Zhizhao Wu
/
Getty Images AsiaPac)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

USA's women's soccer team will play one final match tonight to determine whether or not they'll advance to the tournament's knockout rounds.

The backstory: This is the ninth FIFA Women's World Cup since 1991, and the U.S. women's team has won the last two. The tournament occurs every four years. This year, it's in Australia and New Zealand.

Home town rep: Four of Angel City Football Club's players are playing in this year's World Cup: forwards Jun Endo and Alyssa Thompson, midfielder Julie Ertz and defender Ali Riley.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Where to watch: The U.S. Women's World Cup team is playing Portugal at midnight tonight. Even with the late start, fans across Southern California will gather tonight at watch parties hosted by Angel City FC and the American Outlaws. Here are a few spots where you can catch the game:

  • Tom's Watch Bar 1011 S Figueroa Street b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
  • The Gold Room 1558 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
  • Legends Sports Bar 5236 E 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
  • The Surly Goat 17337 Ventura Blvd Ste 100A, Encino, CA 91316
Most Read
Best of LAist