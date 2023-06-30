Where You Can Safely Watch Fireworks This Fourth Of July Weekend And Beyond
Ready. Set. Fireworks!
While Fourth of July this year falls on a Tuesday, the party is starting early with plenty of Independence Day celebrations happening this weekend.
What you can't do
A reminder — fireworks are illegal to use, sell or handle without a permit in Los Angeles County. Even being caught with fireworks will result in a misdemeanor charge that can amount to steep fines (up to $50,000), or even time in county jail (definitely not an ideal way to spend Fourth of July Weekend).
Some cities in L.A. County and Orange County do allow you to have what's known as "safe and sane" fireworks.
Here's what the L.A. County Fire Dept. has to say about that:
The sale and use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks in your community may be prohibited by local ordinance. If they are allowed, “Safe and Sane” fireworks can only be purchased from a State Fire Marshal-licensed retail stand from noon on June 28 to noon on July 6.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to attend a public fireworks show conducted by State-licensed pyrotechnicians.
Other factors to consider
With our first summer heatwave coming up this weekend, I would think twice about letting fireworks rip in your neighborhoods —especially in areas that have dry vegetation all around since they can lead to fires or contribute to poor air quality.
How to keep pets safe and calm
We've also gathered some tips on how you can keep your furry friends safe and calm on Fourth of July.
- Leave pets at home when attending parties, fireworks display, parades and other social gatherings.
- Have them get plenty of exercise during the day so they can release a lot of their energy — take them out for a walk or to the park.
- Consider about putting them in a safe space, like a safe room or a crate. Fill it with their comfort toys, blankets, etc. or even play white noise like soothing music. Make sure windows are closed so they don't inhale the fumes or smoke from fireworks.
- If you're hosting a BBQ, keep them away from sparklers or snappers. After the cookout — don't forget to check your yard and cleanup any firework debris even if you didn't set them off yourself.
Shows in L.A. County
Now that you read through the advisory and tips for pets, we've got a list of how you can safely watch fireworks this weekend and on Fourth of July in L.A. County
- You can also check out the Orange County Fire Department's list on its website
