US Open Kicks Off At The Los Angeles Country Club

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The 2023 U.S. Open, one of golf's major tournaments that features the sport's biggest names, kicked off practice rounds at the Los Angeles Country Club on Monday.

It is the first time the private club has hosted the U.S. Open and 75 years since the tournament was last played in the L.A. area.



Practice rounds

Players are practicing between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Gates open as early as 6 a.m. for fans who’d like to catch the pros practicing.

Gallery tickets, which offer grounds access to fans to sit in various grandstands, start at:



$125 Monday

$150 Tuesday

$200 Wednesday

Trophy Club tickets offer a lounge atmosphere with food and beverage options. They range from:

$175 Monday

$225 Tuesday

$350 Wednesday

Credentialed adults who purchased tickets can request a complimentary gallery ticket for guests under 17 during practice rounds. Active and retired military members can also order complimentary gallery tickets for practice rounds online.



Traffic delays

The city of Beverly Hills is anticipating major traffic delays during prime arrival and departure times at these streets:

Avenue of the Stars

Moreno Drive

Century Park East

Merv Griffin Way

North Santa Monica Boulevard

Whittier Drive

Wilshire Boulevard

More travel tips

There will be multiple garages in Century City with passes at $33 per day.

Fans using ride-share services should request Beverly Hills High as the destination.

Passenger drop-off and pick-up will be allowed strictly along Moreno Drive.

Bike racks will be available at the Westfield Century City Shopping Center and Holmby Park.

Tournament tee time

The first round officially starts at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, and the tournament runs through Sunday.