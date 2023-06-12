US Open Kicks Off At The Los Angeles Country Club
The 2023 U.S. Open, one of golf's major tournaments that features the sport's biggest names, kicked off practice rounds at the Los Angeles Country Club on Monday.
It is the first time the private club has hosted the U.S. Open and 75 years since the tournament was last played in the L.A. area.
Practice rounds
Players are practicing between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Gates open as early as 6 a.m. for fans who’d like to catch the pros practicing.
Gallery tickets, which offer grounds access to fans to sit in various grandstands, start at:
- $125 Monday
- $150 Tuesday
- $200 Wednesday
Trophy Club tickets offer a lounge atmosphere with food and beverage options. They range from:
- $175 Monday
- $225 Tuesday
- $350 Wednesday
Credentialed adults who purchased tickets can request a complimentary gallery ticket for guests under 17 during practice rounds. Active and retired military members can also order complimentary gallery tickets for practice rounds online.
Traffic delays
The city of Beverly Hills is anticipating major traffic delays during prime arrival and departure times at these streets:
- Avenue of the Stars
- Moreno Drive
- Century Park East
- Merv Griffin Way
- North Santa Monica Boulevard
- Whittier Drive
- Wilshire Boulevard
More travel tips
- There will be multiple garages in Century City with passes at $33 per day.
- Fans using ride-share services should request Beverly Hills High as the destination.
- Passenger drop-off and pick-up will be allowed strictly along Moreno Drive.
- Bike racks will be available at the Westfield Century City Shopping Center and Holmby Park.
Tournament tee time
The first round officially starts at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, and the tournament runs through Sunday.
