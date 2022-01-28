The Bandwagon Fan's Guide To The Los Angeles Rams

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

You've probably heard that there’s a pretty big football game here in Los Angeles this weekend between the Rams and their bitter rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. If you’re not the world’s biggest football fan and got offered tickets to the game, or were invited to a watch party, or just want to know what the social media frenzy is, you might want to know what’s going on.

Fear not! We’re here to help you make sense of it all and maybe even pique your interest in becoming part of the Rams family — the Ramily!

What’s Happening And What’s At Stake?

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood



Kickoff: 3:30 P.M. Pacific Time on FOX

This game is one of two on Sunday — at noon PT, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship Game. The winners of each of these games will square off in Super Bowl LVI (56) at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.



What Are The Key Storylines?

Rivalry: There’s a lot more than just Golden State bragging rights at stake on Sunday — the Rams and 49ers are in the same division, the NFC West, so they play twice a year in the regular season and know each other well. The Rams are hungry for revenge — the 49ers have won the last six games these teams have played, and Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan know each other well from their days assistant coaching together for the Washington Football Team.

If the Rams win on Sunday, they’d advance to their second Super Bowl in four years. Last time around, in Super Bowl LIII in 2019, the Rams lost to Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 13-3. But the 49ers are out for redemption too — they made it to the Super Bowl a year later in 2020 but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pettiness … Or Protection : Shortly after the Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the team announced it would not be selling tickets to anyone outside of the L.A. area. The news came after 49ers fans took over SoFi Stadium in the Rams’ final regular season game this year on Jan. 9. The team does not want a repeat of that day, and even players’ wives are pleading with Rams fans who have tickets but aren’t going not to sell them to 49ers fans, and even offering to buy extra tickets from people.

This year’s Super Bowl is right here in SoCal, which means that Rams fans will either get to watch their team compete on their home turf for a Super Bowl if they win ... or have to watch their bitter Bay Area rivals do so on their home field if they lose. History: If the Rams win on Sunday, it would be the second straight year a team would get to play for a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Buccaneers became the first team in modern NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium, and the first team to win one at home. The Rams would love to join the Bucs in the history books.

Why Now? Why These Men?

The Rams have employed a risky team-building strategy to get where they are, trading away a bunch of future draft picks to obtain elite talent at many positions. (And they even brought one of the NFL’s best defenders out of retirement. ) The Rams haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2016 and won't have another until 2024, but none of that will matter if they're able to win the Super Bowl this year.

The Rams With Something To Prove

Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, #9

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 17. (Harry How / Getty Images)

In 12 years with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford never won a playoff game. Since joining the Rams, he’s won two, including one over the GOAT himself, Tom Brady. At 33 and dealing with chronic back pain, this year could be his last best shot at a Super Bowl ring. His family has been through a lot off the field, too — in 2019, doctors discovered a tumor in his wife Kelly’s brain that required surgery to remove it. The road to recovery was long, and Kelly even had to relearn how to walk after her surgery. There’s no doubt Matthew wants to leave it all on the field for her and his team on Sunday. And like his wife, Stafford is known for being tough — like the time he separated his shoulder and came back into the game to throw a game-winning touchdown.

When Matthew Stafford played through a hurt shoulder to score a game-winning touchdown.



Legendary moment. 👏 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/MTRdHYwicg — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver, #3

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game in Tampa on Jan. 23. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

“OBJ” signed with the Rams midway through this year after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns amid a falling out with that team's quarterback and coaching staff. Beckham’s been known to wear his heart on his sleeve — in 2016 when he was with the New York Giants, he took out his frustrations on an innocent kicking net. (It was a fight he ended up losing.)

He also once punched out an unsuspecting water cooler after a frustrating loss in 2020. Since coming to Los Angeles, he has six touchdowns in nine games as a Ram, compared to seven in 29 games with Cleveland, and seems to have found a home in SoCal.

Which is good, because when he’s on, the guy can do stuff like this.

The catch seen around the world. 🌎



6 years later, we're still trying to figure out HOW @obj made this catch. 🤯



Relive this Cowboys vs. Giants game from 2014 tonight at 7pm ET on #FootballWeekNBCSN. pic.twitter.com/WrhsYbFYCD — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 5, 2020

Von Miller, Linebacker, #40

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw the ball as Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams defends in the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 23/ (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Von Miller will never have to buy himself a beer in the city of Denver again. The beloved former Broncos linebacker spent each of his first 11 years in the Mile High City, leading Denver to two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl 50, where he was named MVP. Midway through the 2021 season he was unexpectedly traded to the Rams, something Miller says was bittersweet for him.

But considering he’s playing this Sunday for a chance to go to a third Super Bowl and his former team will be watching him from the couch, we think he’s happy he landed in L.A. If you’re watching the game on TV, watch for shots of Von walking into the stadium before the game. His fit is always fresh and he’s considered to be one of the most unique and fashionable dressers in the league by his peers.

Cam Akers, Running Back, #23

Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card game at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

The Rams were able to win last week in spite of two fumbles by Cam Akers, including one with about three minutes left to go that allowed the Buccaneers to tie the game.

CAM AKERS FUMBLE 😱



Bucs back in it.



📹 @NFL pic.twitter.com/J1V9JaFycC — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 23, 2022

Had the Rams not pulled out the victory, there would have been plenty of discussion about whether Akers should be considered for a starting job next year. Thankfully, they did, and the young running back will be looking for redemption on Sunday.

The Ram You’d Want On Your Zombie Apocalypse Survival Squad

Aaron Donald, Defensive Lineman, #99

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Let’s examine his resumé. Peak physical condition? Check.

Aaron Donald crushing workout pic.twitter.com/XMW19sDi43 — David Schuman (@CoachSchuman) May 10, 2020

Strength and speed combo? Check. Watch him push around a six-foot four-inch, 310 pound offensive lineman like a shopping cart.

Aaron Donald runs through a blocker, draws a hold and sacks Kyler Murray on the opening play. Normal stuff right here. pic.twitter.com/An0Y6lPSoy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 14, 2021

Nerf gun skills? Check.

Able to play volleyball with *checks notes* a medicine ball? Not quite sure when this would come in handy, but ... yeah. Check.

We’ve seen enough. He’s hired.

The Rams' Best Trash Talker

Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback, #5

Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during open practice at SoFi Stadium on June 10, 2021. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Jalen Ramsey is VERY good at football, and he’s not afraid to remind you.

Jalen Ramsey was mic'd up on Sunday night and of course it was entertaining.



(via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/ZarhwcFVzS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2019

But it’s not all talk — he’s considered among the very best players at his position in the league and is regularly assigned to cover the best wide receiver on the opposing team. A former top 5 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he came to the Rams via trade during the 2019 season and is the leader of L.A.’s defensive backfield. He’ll likely be tasked with covering San Francisco’s top receiver — the speedy and versatile Deebo Samuel (number 19) — and the one-on-one battle between the two promises to be an exciting matchup to watch.

NFL Turning Point - Deebo Samuel saving the #49ers season on the final drive of regulation against the #Rams pic.twitter.com/rhHGWzdmeR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 13, 2022

The Best Name On The Team

Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver, #10

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a win after a game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Honorable mentions go to Jake Funk but 10 has this one wrapped up. You’ll hear Rams fans chant “COOOOP” when he makes a catch. Kupp wasn’t a high-profile name coming out of college, but all he’s done since turning pro is cause trouble for defenses. This year, his 1,947 receiving yards led the league and broke the record for most by a wide receiver in a single season! He’s quick, smart and has a penchant for making defenders miss.

The Ram You’d Want Cheering You On At A Marathon Finish Line

Sean McVay, Head Coach

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 2 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Few head coaches in the NFL look like they’re having as much fun with their jobs as Sean McVay does when he’s on the sideline. I mean, what team wouldn’t want a head coach who runs into the end zone to celebrate a touchdown at the risk of incurring a penalty?

Higbee with his 2nd TD today!



This time, Sean McVay wanted to join the celebration as he ran to the end zone after the TD 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/44FtU27n17 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2022

At just 30, McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when the Rams hired him in 2017. Since he took the job, the Rams have made the playoffs in four of five years and have never had a losing record during the regular season. The players love him, the franchise loves him, the fans love him, and it’s not hard to see why. In the past, he's gotten so excited sometimes that he has to have a coach follow him around and pull him off the field!

As the game plays on, Sean McVay and his "Get Back Coach" tango on the sideline.

Expect more of this at #SBLIII 😂@RamsNFL #NFLFilmsPresents: Get Back Coach airs this Tuesday at 6pm ET on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/5FMyWH4gzT — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 21, 2019

Tell Me About Their Stadium

"WHOSE HOUSE?"

"RAMS HOUSE!"

As mentioned, the Rams play at SoFi Stadium, first opened in 2020 for the cost of $5 billion. My colleague Sharon McNary wrote about how it landed in Inglewood.

I'm Firmly On The Bandwagon. Can I Go To The Big Game?

You might still be able to score some expensive tickets, but let’s call it like it is — if you’re going to the game on Sunday, it’s not going to be easy getting in and out of Inglewood. Whether you drive yourself, call a rideshare or take public transportation, there’s going to be crowds, traffic and possibly long waits.



Rideshare: The drop-off and pick-up spot for rideshares is on Kareem Court and Manchester Drive at The Forum, across Pincay Drive from SoFi Stadium. Same rules apply for if you were driving in — expect to have to wait for a bit to get close to the stadium, and in particular if you’re taking rideshare home after the game. I attended the game against the 49ers on January 9 and observed very long lines of people waiting outside The Forum to be picked up. You can find rideshare information for SoFi Stadium here .

The drop-off and pick-up spot for rideshares is on Kareem Court and Manchester Drive at The Forum, across Pincay Drive from SoFi Stadium. Same rules apply for if you were driving in — expect to have to wait for a bit to get close to the stadium, and in particular if you’re taking rideshare home after the game. I attended the game against the 49ers on January 9 and observed very long lines of people waiting outside The Forum to be picked up. You can find rideshare information for SoFi Stadium . Public Transportation: It might take longer than driving or catching a rideshare, but it’s probably the least expensive option for getting to and from the game. The most direct route is to take bus or rail to the Hawthorne/Lennox stop on the Metro Green Line, and then hop the SoFi Stadium Express Shuttle from there to the gates. There are also park and ride options at other rail stops in the area, and you can reserve a spot there ahead of time. Metro recommends downloading its Transit App to your mobile device to plan your trip if you’re planning to take public transport to the game.

It might take longer than driving or catching a rideshare, but it’s probably the least expensive option for getting to and from the game. The most direct route is to take bus or rail to the Hawthorne/Lennox stop on the Metro Green Line, and then hop the SoFi Stadium Express Shuttle from there to the gates. There are also at other rail stops in the area, and you can there ahead of time. Metro recommends to your mobile device to plan your trip if you’re planning to take public transport to the game. Parking: There’s still some parking left around SoFi for this Sunday, but anything close to the stadium is going to be pricey — like north of $200. If you’re gonna park, we recommend carpooling with your group and splitting the cost of a parking pass among everyone. You could also try your luck searching in the areas around SoFi for individuals who have available spots on their lot, but that can be hit or miss. You can find more info on parking and purchase a parking pass via SoFi Stadium here .