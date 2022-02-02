Still Need Super Bowl Parking? Here’s What You Need To Know

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Fans heading to the Super Bowl will have to shell out some extra cash on top of the thousands of bucks they've already had to throw down for game day tickets.

There’s a high demand for parking because SoFi Stadium has limited on-site parking (even though the facility can hold more than 70,000 people).

That’s created a chance for nearby residents and businesses to cash in by selling their private spots for The Big Game™ on Feb. 13. Some private listings have spots up for grabs for upwards of $700 on resale sites like Craigslist and OfferUp. But not everyone is looking to turn their precious car parks into huge cash cows, paving private paradise to put up a parking lot.

Pseudo Super Bowl Parking

Mando Alvarez hopes to make some money by turning his driveway and yard space into a pseudo-Super Bowl parking lot. Unlike other listings that juice the numbers quite a bit, Alvarez is selling spaces for $200 a pop — not far off from prices at SoFi Stadium.

“I'm offering that service and, you know, dropping off and picking them up, you know, that way they can take advantage of a cheaper parking situation, and still have transportation to the stadium,” Alvarez said.

It’s his first time selling spots at his house since moving to South Los Angeles. Even though his home is about five miles away from the stadium, that’s not stopping people from wanting to snag a spot and hitch a ride.

He’s new to the clandestine parking world, but Alvarez says he’s not concerned about fans taking advantage of him.

“You figure these tickets are $5,000 plus, right? Anybody who can afford a ticket like that has a lot to lose,” he said. “Some of these people want to tailgate, which I'm not gonna allow at the house. Once I see them, and it's like, family-oriented — maybe.”

Alvarez joins an unofficial trend in Inglewood. Selling off-site parking is getting more common since the city of Inglewood started parking permit restrictions sparked by SoFi Stadium.

For events at The Forum, the Midas store across the street has been a popular place to park for years. For the Super Bowl, the store is selling parking spots for $1,250 each on StubHub .

Those prices will probably only go up as Super Bowl Sunday gets closer.

Is There Any Way To Avoid Parking Costs?

Not quite. There are going to be costs involved no matter how you get there. Here’s a breakdown of on-site parking , which could sell out:



Standard size automobile: $120

Limousine and Sprinter van: $240

Mini-bus: $300

Bus: $360

Parking at the stadium opens at 10:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

A word of caution: Be mindful if you park in one of the stadium’s lots. Anyone not out by 11 p.m. could get towed or face extra charges.

There are also four different shuttle services that will ferry people to the stadium from off-site lots. The Blue Shuttle and Purple Shuttle are the most direct. There are zone-specific links to help you navigate quickly on Waze, Apple Maps and Google Maps.

SoFi Stadium is also working with Metro to shuttle people to and from the stadium on game day. An express shuttle will operate between the C Line Hawthorne/Lennox Station beginning at 10:45 a.m. through kickoff. Once the game ends, the return service will run for 90 minutes.

The Metro shuttle is free, but if you’re planning to park at the Metro station, you’ll want to secure a spot ahead of time . Hawthorne/Lennox’s $40 pre-sale price ends 12 hours before kickoff.

The city of Inglewood and LAZ Parking also have IPark&Go , a remote parking and shuttle service. There are four lots closest to SoFi Stadium that cost around $65.

The best advice for game day? Plan ahead. L.A. traffic is rough on any given day, but large events are known to clog up the roadways when it’s a huge home game.