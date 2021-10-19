Matt Dangelantonio is a producer for "AirTalk with Larry Mantle" and a former managing producer of "Filmweek" on KPCC.

Before coming to KPCC in 2014, Matt was a producer, reporter, and host with Cox Media Group in Jacksonville, Florida, where he covered daily top stories, severe weather, and breaking news for News 104.5 WOKV-FM on radio and Action News Jax on television. He and his work have been featured on NPR, AP Radio News, Fox News Radio, and HLN as well as local radio and TV affiliates across the country.

Matt fell in love with radio as a student at Syracuse University, first as an on-air music DJ and eventually as program director at WJPZ-FM 89.1. He was also a part-time general assignment reporter for WSYR AM 570 & 106.5 FM, covering breaking news and local stories in the greater Syracuse area as well as providing analysis, studio hosting and commentary during pregame and postgame shows for Syracuse men’s basketball and football. He graduated in 2011 with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in Spanish.

Matt is a native of New Hampshire and forever a proud New Englander, but he has grown to love his new home in Southern California. In his spare time, Matt enjoys doing CrossFit, playing guitar, board and video games, exploring L.A.'s amazing food scene, trying all the craft beer California has to offer, catching any games he can involving his beloved Patriots, Red Sox or Syracuse Orange, and exploring the West Coast and the world with his wife Allee and their two Shepherds, Hazel the German and Duncan the Australian.