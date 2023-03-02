Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Thanks to the recent snowfall, the mountains around Los Angeles are stunning. It's awe-inspiring to catch a glimpse of them in your car or on a stroll, but what if I told you that — wait for it — you could intentionally seek out a good view?

Well folks, you can. We did the (literal) leg work, and found some spots throughout the city that provide particularly splendid vistas from which to take in the mountains' glory and snap a pic or video. TikTok awaits your brilliance.



Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook

Also known as the Culver City Stairs, this spot will give you a stunning view of just about any place in Los Angeles. It’s the farthest from the San Gabriels of any place on this list, but no less majestic. You just have to get up the 282 steps first (you can do it!).

Photographers line up yesterday at Kenneth Hahn Park in L.A.'s Baldwin Hills to capture the snow in the San Gabriel Mountains behind the city. pic.twitter.com/Vnc3p5Wjtb — Cat, Reigning Typo Queen👑😷🌻NO DMs (@typo_cat) February 28, 2023

The observation deck at L.A. City Hall

Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the observation deck provides a 365-degree view of the city, including the mountains. It’s free for visitors and accessible by elevator, with one flight of stairs leading from the 26th to 27th floors. The deck is on the 27th floor.



Griffith Park Observatory

Accessible by trail, you can grab some great pics even before you get to the observatory, located at the top of a hill in Griffith Park. Check here for hiking trails that lead to the grounds. While the observatory itself is open limited hours, the grounds from which you can see the San Gabriels are usually open all hours.

A person walks in the rain at Griffith Observatory on Feb. 24. Now that the skies have cleared the site is prime viewing for both mountain and downtown L.A. skyline views. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Santa Anita Park

The mountains are always visible behind the track at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

If you're the type of photographer who likes a beautiful piece of foliage in your foreground, this is your spot. Stroll around the grounds and grab pictures with architectural wonders/flowers/trees, with the stunning mountain range in the back.



The Colorado Street Bridge

Let's be honest, the Colorado Street Bridge is just cool. But it also provides a nice vantage point (as long as you're not holding up traffic!) from which to snap a pic.

N. Raymond St. Pasadena (Megan Larson / LAist)

With that said, pretty much any flat street in Pasadena will afford you a decent-to-stunning view, like this one from North Raymond Street earlier this month — it's even snowier now.

The San Gabriels, seen from Mar Vista. (Suzanne Levy / LAist)

And finally, you might not have to go that far at all to capture the view. My colleague Suzanne Levy snapped this from her street in Mar Vista. Happy photographing! And if you post to Instagram, tag us @laistpics.