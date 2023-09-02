Photos: Beyoncé Fans Slay In Silver At LA's 'Renaissance' Show

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Virgo season was in full effect Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

Beyoncé kicked off the L.A. leg of her "Renaissance" tour to a sold-out crowd, the first of three nights in Inglewood. The Queen was in top form. So, too, was the Beyhive.

Fans, heeding the call to don their "most fabulous silver fashions," descended on SoFi covered in glitter, silver, chrome, and in some inspired cases, flashing lights.

Cory Brunwasser of West Hollywood said the concert went beyond just being “a safe space for queerness" and was "more like a celebration of queerness, and a celebration of freedom of expression. So it almost doesn't make it safe, it almost invites you to be whatever version of yourself.”

We asked Brunwasser and other fans to strike a pose and tell us what they were most excited about as they came to "slay in silver."

Check out the gallery

Phillipp Cao (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Phillipp Cao from Los Angeles said he was looking forward to “Just celebrating with everyone" and being "a human disco ball with everyone."

Miss Ramonne (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Miss Ramonne, of Manila, Philippines, said she had her "whole life flashing" before her, and she was "excited to see the epitome of the best performer of our generation.” She said she got her outfit at For the Stars Fashion House.

Chelton Miyazon and Mario C. (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Chelton Miyazon, from Orange County, and Mario C. had a rhinestone party the night before the show. “I just love Beyonce’s energy," Miyazon said. "This is my third time seeing her Renaissance tour… I love the representation that she brought to the queer community, especially the Black queer community.”



Tara Woods, Regina Jackson, Christian Demearitt and Chelsea Balentine (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Tara Woods, Regina Jackson, Christian Demearitt and Chelsea Balentine were there to celebrate Regina's birthday together with Beyoncé. What are they most excited about? "Everything!"



Jesus Rivera (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Jesus Rivera of Compton shows off his disco cowboy hat. “I had a whole separate outfit planned, but she said silver and I had to do silver.”



Flicia C., Silvia L, Shavawn L. (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Flicia C., Silvia L., Shavawn L., all from Los Angeles, were most looking forward to seeing Blue Ivy and the disco horse entrance. About her outfit, Shavawn said, "The sparkle — I wanted to look like Beyoncé. The cowboy boots were an homage to her.”



Brett Karabinos (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

The details. (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Brett Karabinos was excited to see Beyonce in person, calling her an "ethereal goddess." "I feel like I naturally have a western aesthetic," he said, "so the fact that Beyoncé has kind of been using cowboy hats and stuff, I wanted to play off of that. And when mother says ‘Wear silver’ baby, you figure it out.”



You needed to see the bottom half of Karabinos' look, so we delivered. “I feel like Beyoncé is such an ethereal goddess, seeing her in like human form, in person, it's like seeing God," Karabinos said.



Sean Verbitsky and Cody Tegtman (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

The makeup looks that Sean Verbitsky and Cody Tegtman were wearing for the first night of Beyoncé Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium.

Olivia Jones (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Olivia Jones of Orange County shows off the chrome jacket that she had to get last-minute when Beyoncé asked everyone to wear silver to the show. Olivia said her cousin, Shiona Turini, is one of the stylists on the Renaissance tour, and she emphasized how proud the family is of her.



Cory Brunwasser (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Cory Brunwasser of West Hollywood said he was most looking forward to being "really gay" as the crowd danced to every song. “Beyoncé said that she wanted the room to look like a human disco ball, and I think I took her direction a little too literally. But honestly it's an opportunity to be a little extra and a little fabulous, and light up the room with fun and excitement. So why not wear that, like from the inside out?”



Christopher Baker (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Christopher Baker of Los Angeles was most excited to see Blue Ivy and hearing "Break My Soul." Christopher said his outfit was inspired by “'Daddy’s Little Girl,' from Lemonade. I love that country vibe… I just really had to take my own interpretation of it.”



Angel Estrada (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Angel Estrada of Los Angeles was most excited to hear Beyoncé's voice in person. About the outfit, he said, “I was actually inspired by old Studio 54 photos that I found. And they were like head-to-toe silver paint. So I just wanted to bring back the old club culture." Asked why this concert is so culturally impactful, Angel said, "It's important for a light to shine on that community. Since there really wasn't one before. It's been more of an underground thing, so for it to be on such a big stage like Beyoncé."



Johnjario Garcia (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

Johnjario Garcia of the San Fernando Valley ordered this unique corset from London specifically for the Beyoncé Renaissance tour. When asked what he was most excited about, he said, "Her!"