We Explain L.A.
Photos: Beyoncé Fans Slay In Silver At LA's 'Renaissance' Show

By Ashley Balderrama
Published Sep 2, 2023 7:55 AM
Beyoncé, dressed in a silver body suit, is stepping up on a platform as she looks down at the crowd and sings into a silver microphone. A ring of dancers are at her feet.
Beyoncé, in a silver body suit, performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" stop at Soldier Field in Chicago in July.
The looks

Virgo season was in full effect Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

Beyoncé kicked off the L.A. leg of her "Renaissance" tour to a sold-out crowd, the first of three nights in Inglewood. The Queen was in top form. So, too, was the Beyhive.

Fans, heeding the call to don their "most fabulous silver fashions," descended on SoFi covered in glitter, silver, chrome, and in some inspired cases, flashing lights.

Cory Brunwasser of West Hollywood said the concert went beyond just being “a safe space for queerness" and was "more like a celebration of queerness, and a celebration of freedom of expression. So it almost doesn't make it safe, it almost invites you to be whatever version of yourself.”

We asked Brunwasser and other fans to strike a pose and tell us what they were most excited about as they came to "slay in silver."

    A man with medium-light skin tone and a small straight mustache is wearing big round sunglasses and bulbous disco-ball earrings. His hair is short and black with a streak that's highlighted blond, and he's wearing a shimmering, semi-transparent black shirt.
    Phillipp Cao
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Phillipp Cao from Los Angeles said he was looking forward to “Just celebrating with everyone" and being "a human disco ball with everyone."
    A woman with medium skin tone and long wavy black hair wears a silver dress and a striking piece of jewelry that rests across the bridge of her nose. It has strands of shimmering diamond-like jewels or beads suspended below each eye like raining tears. One hand is touching her eyebrow, revealing long, silver nails.
    Miss Ramonne
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Miss Ramonne, of Manila, Philippines, said she had her "whole life flashing" before her, and she was "excited to see the epitome of the best performer of our generation.” She said she got her outfit at For the Stars Fashion House.
    Two men with beards and medium-light skin tone wear bedazzled cowboy hats. One has a black hat with a silver star and band and strands of silvery beads or jewels suspended around the full brim like a curtain. The other has a completely silver hat that's sparkling in the light.
    Chelton Miyazon and Mario C.
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Chelton Miyazon, from Orange County, and Mario C. had a rhinestone party the night before the show. “I just love Beyonce’s energy," Miyazon said. "This is my third time seeing her Renaissance tour… I love the representation that she brought to the queer community, especially the Black queer community.”
    Four Black women with varying skin tones are smiling, laughing and leaning on each other in front of a stadium entrance. Two are wearing silvery, sparkly dresses. One is wearing red pants and a black shirt with silver stripes. And one is wearing camouflage pants and a shimmering gold tank top.
    Tara Woods, Regina Jackson, Christian Demearitt and Chelsea Balentine
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Tara Woods, Regina Jackson, Christian Demearitt and Chelsea Balentine were there to celebrate Regina's birthday together with Beyoncé. What are they most excited about? "Everything!"
    A man with medium-light skin tone and a beard wears a black tank top, sunglasses, and a silver, bedazzled cowboy hat.
    Jesus Rivera
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Jesus Rivera of Compton shows off his disco cowboy hat. “I had a whole separate outfit planned, but she said silver and I had to do silver.”
    Three Black women and a Black man stand in front of SoFi Stadium showing off their outfits. All three women are wearing shimmering silver shirts or tank tops. Two of the women are wearing cowboy hats — one a glinting gray and the other white. The man is wearing a silver fedora hat.
    Flicia C., Silvia L, Shavawn L.
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Flicia C., Silvia L., Shavawn L., all from Los Angeles, were most looking forward to seeing Blue Ivy and the disco horse entrance. About her outfit, Shavawn said, "The sparkle — I wanted to look like Beyoncé. The cowboy boots were an homage to her.”
    A man with light skin tone is wearing a white tank top and has a black-and-white bandana with silver beaded tassels around his neck. He's also wearing thin, dark sunglasses, a white cowboy hat, and silver, forearm-length fingerless gloves.
    Brett Karabinos
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)
    A man's torso is attired in black leather pants with a silver belt and tassels, a white shirt showing off his midriff, and silver, forearm-length fingerless gloves. He has a light skin tone.
    The details.
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Brett Karabinos was excited to see Beyonce in person, calling her an "ethereal goddess." "I feel like I naturally have a western aesthetic," he said, "so the fact that Beyoncé has kind of been using cowboy hats and stuff, I wanted to play off of that. And when mother says ‘Wear silver’ baby, you figure it out.”

    You needed to see the bottom half of Karabinos' look, so we delivered. “I feel like Beyoncé is such an ethereal goddess, seeing her in like human form, in person, it's like seeing God," Karabinos said.
    Two men with light skin tone and makeup pose for a glamour shot. One has light brown hair, a thick mustache with a scruffy chin, and has lines drawn around his eyelids using dark eyeliner. The other has blond hair, a powdered face, eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. Both wear shimmering, dangling earrings.
    Sean Verbitsky and Cody Tegtman
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    The makeup looks that Sean Verbitsky and Cody Tegtman were wearing for the first night of Beyoncé Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium.
    A Black woman wearing a black hat with an extremely broad, round brim is twirling. Her long braids are whipping around her in a blur. She's also wearing dark sunglasses and a silvery necklace.
    Olivia Jones
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Olivia Jones of Orange County shows off the chrome jacket that she had to get last-minute when Beyoncé asked everyone to wear silver to the show. Olivia said her cousin, Shiona Turini, is one of the stylists on the Renaissance tour, and she emphasized how proud the family is of her.
    A man with light skin tone is wearing a studded, sparkling mask that completely conceals his head and face. He is wearing a sleeveless black leather shirt, a wide black leather bracelet, and a bedazzled black collar.
    Cory Brunwasser
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Cory Brunwasser of West Hollywood said he was most looking forward to being "really gay" as the crowd danced to every song. “Beyoncé said that she wanted the room to look like a human disco ball, and I think I took her direction a little too literally. But honestly it's an opportunity to be a little extra and a little fabulous, and light up the room with fun and excitement. So why not wear that, like from the inside out?”
    A Black man in a shimmering silver crop top with tassels holds up the two-fingered peace sign. He has dark sunglasses, a black and silver cowboy hat and diamond earrings.
    Christopher Baker
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Christopher Baker of Los Angeles was most excited to see Blue Ivy and hearing "Break My Soul." Christopher said his outfit was inspired by “'Daddy’s Little Girl,' from Lemonade. I love that country vibe… I just really had to take my own interpretation of it.”
    A man with light skin tone and a thin goatee and mustache is painted completely silver except for his face. He's wearing reflective sunglasses and a dazzling, multi-colored top that covers only his chest.
    Angel Estrada
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Angel Estrada of Los Angeles was most excited to hear Beyoncé's voice in person. About the outfit, he said, “I was actually inspired by old Studio 54 photos that I found. And they were like head-to-toe silver paint. So I just wanted to bring back the old club culture." Asked why this concert is so culturally impactful, Angel said, "It's important for a light to shine on that community. Since there really wasn't one before. It's been more of an underground thing, so for it to be on such a big stage like Beyoncé."
    A man with medium-light skin tone is wearing shiny, silver breastplate armor, leaving his shoulders bare. The breastplate is molded to look like the pectoral and abdominal muscles of a male bodybuilder. He's also wearing sunglasses with thick silver-gray rims, a necklace tight around his neck, makeup, and silver bracelets and rings on both hands.
    Johnjario Garcia
    (Ashley Balderrama
    /
    LAist)

    Johnjario Garcia of the San Fernando Valley ordered this unique corset from London specifically for the Beyoncé Renaissance tour. When asked what he was most excited about, he said, "Her!"
