The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak Mid-August. Here’s Where To Catch Shooting Stars

It’s that time of year when the Earth passes through the debris field left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, causing what’s known as the Perseid meteor shower.



Best times to watch

The Perseids are technically active now, but experts say the peak of the meteor activity will come the night of Aug. 12 and morning of Aug. 13.

Viewing this year will be especially good because the moon will only be illuminated about 10%, making the night sky darker.

If you want to catch the shooting star spectacular, the best time is usually between midnight and pre-dawn, as long as the weather cooperates.

Where to watch

Some good spots for viewing are Mt. Pinos in the Los Padres National Forest — about an hour and a half outside Los Angeles — and Joshua Tree National Park. Just be sure to check fire conditions before planning a trip.

About those incandescent particles

Dr. Edwin Krupp, director of the Griffith Observatory, told LAist what you’re really seeing when you catch what are commonly known as shooting stars: “These are really tiny particles that are heated to incandescence because they’re traveling so fast, roughly 130,000 miles an hour, when they hit the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Here's what the Griffith Observatory has to say about the history of the Perseids:

Perseid meteors are named for the constellation Perseus, the hero of the ancient Greek legend of Andromeda. Perseids can appear anywhere in the sky but seem to stream from the direction of Perseus, which is in the northeastern sky during most of the night.



The meteors are actually rice-grain- to popcorn-sized bits of comet dust, shed every 130 years from comet Swift-Tuttle (109P) when it passes by the Sun, as it last did in 1992. Over thousands of years, the particles spread out fairly evenly around the comet’s orbit and become visible when Earth crosses the comet’s orbit and the particles streak through our upper atmosphere at 37 miles per second. At such a high velocity, friction with our atmosphere causes the tiny particles to put on a spectacular show but destroys them at an altitude of 50 miles or more.