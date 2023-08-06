Mega Millions' Tuesday Jackpot Could Be A Record-Breaking $1.55 Billion
The Mega Millions jackpot could hit a new record for next Tuesday's drawing after no one hit all six winning numbers on Friday night.
According to Mega Millions, the grand prize could hit an estimated $1.55 billion, which would beat the previous record of $1.537 billion won by one person in South Carolina in 2018.
Friday night's jackpot was already a whopping $1.35 billion, but has grown steadily after 31 consecutive draws without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was on April 18.
The expected payout for a lump sum, if someone wins on Tuesday, would be about $757 million.
-
Sweden outlasts U.S. in penalty shootout
-
LA city workers strike, movie casting, & more
-
Here's why cities in the state do it
The odds of winning the Mega Millions are slim — just about 1 in 302.6 million.
The new Mega Millions jackpot would be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history if it hits the estimated $1.55 billion: One person won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California in November 2022, while three winners split a $1.585 billion Powerball grand prize in January 2016.
-
A hike can be a beautiful backdrop as you build your connection with someone.
-
It’s going to be warm this weekend, so take advantage of both the higher temps and the recent rain.
-
Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)It's been many, many years since we saw this much snow in our mountains. Going up there right now isn't safe, but here are some places where you can enjoy the view and snap a pic.
-
This is why we can't have nice things.
-
Please don't hurt yourself.
-
Stephen Nelson, 33, will call more than 50 games in the upcoming season.