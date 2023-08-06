Mega Millions' Tuesday Jackpot Could Be A Record-Breaking $1.55 Billion

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The Mega Millions jackpot could hit a new record for next Tuesday's drawing after no one hit all six winning numbers on Friday night.

According to Mega Millions, the grand prize could hit an estimated $1.55 billion, which would beat the previous record of $1.537 billion won by one person in South Carolina in 2018.

Friday night's jackpot was already a whopping $1.35 billion, but has grown steadily after 31 consecutive draws without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was on April 18.

The expected payout for a lump sum, if someone wins on Tuesday, would be about $757 million.



The odds of winning the Mega Millions are slim — just about 1 in 302.6 million.

The new Mega Millions jackpot would be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history if it hits the estimated $1.55 billion: One person won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California in November 2022, while three winners split a $1.585 billion Powerball grand prize in January 2016.

