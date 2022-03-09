LA May Be Getting An 'E.T. Park' 40 (Gulp) Years After The Iconic Film Was Released

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Four decades after the release of the iconic movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Los Angeles may be getting an "E.T. Park."

City Councilmember John Lee wants to rename Porter Ridge Park for the 1982 film. The park is featured in the famous scene in which E.T. evades the authorities and boards a ship to return home.

"I always assumed that the name of the park was E.T. Park growing up," Lee said. "It's something that I think the whole community refers to as E.T. Park, and this is just making it official."

The City Council has asked the Department of Recreation and Parks to approve the renaming.

Lee says the film's director, Steven Spielberg, has given the city permission to use the name, but noted that Spielberg would not be paying for the new sign — if the park does change its name.