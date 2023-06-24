Live Music And Performance This Weekend At Union Station
Travelers passing through Union Station this weekend will hear live music drawing from both Southeast Asian and Brazilian traditions.
Why now
It's all to celebrate 10 years of 'Metro Art Presents' — which organizes performing arts at the busy hub.
Why it matters
Heidi Zeller, who manages Metro's cultural planning, says its a treat for travelers. "Here they are stumbling upon something that's, beautiful and unexpected and maybe it brightens their day," she said. "You know, they might be rushing to a bus or a train and they might be stressed out. But we're, we're hopefully adding a little something, sprinkling a little art joy on them."
What to expect
Thirteen groups are scheduled to perform today and tomorrow:
- The focus Saturday is on Southeast Asian cultures, including Cambodian Filipino, and Hmong influences.
- Sunday, 'Capoeira Exchange' celebrates the Afro-Brazilian martial art and dance. Zeller says free lessons will the available.
Check it out
Location: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda, Los Angeles
Saturday: Southeast Asia Represents!
North Patio
4 to 4:20 p.m.: Nkauj Hmoob Dance Team
4:30 to 5:15 p.m.: Sookjai Ensemble
5:30 to 6:15 p.m.: Ho Chan’s Pin Peat Ensemble
6:30 to 7p.m.: Bo Razón
Ticket Concourse
7:30 to 8 p.m.: Gingee
8 to 9 p.m.: Demonslayer
9:15 to 10 p.m.: Dengue Fever
7:30 to 10 p.m. Visuals by Sick Delicious
Sunday: Capoeira Exchange
Ticket Concourse
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Rachel Hernandez – Samba Reggae Dance Instruction
5 to 5:15 pm.: Gathering followed by procession (Passenger Concourse)
5:20 to 6 p.m.: Mestre Amen Santo: Capoeira Movement Instruction
6 to 7:30 p.m.: Roda de Capoeira featuring Mestre Amen Santo, Mestra Minha Velha, Mestre Muito Tempo, Professor Saracuru and Kahlil Cummings
7:30 to 8 p.m. Roda de Samba led by Mestre Amen Santo and Mestra Minha Velha
