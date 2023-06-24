Support for LAist comes from
Live Music And Performance This Weekend At Union Station

By Ashley Rusch
Published Jun 24, 2023 8:09 AM
A sign in art deco letters reads: Union Station. Palm trees are visible in the background.
Union Station hosts performance this weekend
(Manakin/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto)
Your guide

Travelers passing through Union Station this weekend will hear live music drawing from both Southeast Asian and Brazilian traditions.

Why now

It's all to celebrate 10 years of 'Metro Art Presents' — which organizes performing arts at the busy hub.

Why it matters

Heidi Zeller, who manages Metro's cultural planning, says its a treat for travelers. "Here they are stumbling upon something that's, beautiful and unexpected and maybe it brightens their day," she said. "You know, they might be rushing to a bus or a train and they might be stressed out. But we're, we're hopefully adding a little something, sprinkling a little art joy on them."

What to expect

Thirteen groups are scheduled to perform today and tomorrow:

  • The focus Saturday is on Southeast Asian cultures, including Cambodian Filipino, and Hmong influences.
  • Sunday, 'Capoeira Exchange' celebrates the Afro-Brazilian martial art and dance. Zeller says free lessons will the available.

Check it out

Location: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda, Los Angeles

Saturday: Southeast Asia Represents!

North Patio

4 to 4:20 p.m.: Nkauj Hmoob Dance Team
4:30 to 5:15 p.m.: Sookjai Ensemble
5:30 to 6:15 p.m.: Ho Chan’s Pin Peat Ensemble
6:30 to 7p.m.: Bo Razón

Ticket Concourse

7:30 to 8 p.m.: Gingee
8 to 9 p.m.: Demonslayer
9:15 to 10 p.m.: Dengue Fever
7:30 to 10 p.m. Visuals by Sick Delicious

Sunday: Capoeira Exchange

Ticket Concourse

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Rachel Hernandez – Samba Reggae Dance Instruction
5 to 5:15 pm.: Gathering followed by procession (Passenger Concourse)
5:20 to 6 p.m.: Mestre Amen Santo: Capoeira Movement Instruction
6 to 7:30 p.m.: Roda de Capoeira featuring Mestre Amen Santo, Mestra Minha Velha, Mestre Muito Tempo, Professor Saracuru and Kahlil Cummings
7:30 to 8 p.m. Roda de Samba led by Mestre Amen Santo and Mestra Minha Velha

