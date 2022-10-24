Support for LAist comes from
Play In LA

With Victory Over Galaxy, LAFC Fans Eye A Potential MLS Cup Win

By  Julia Barajas
Published Oct 24, 2022 4:06 PM
LAFC fans, many standing and with their hands raised in the air, at the Banc of California Stadium.
LAFC fans in the North End of the Banc of California Stadium usually spend the entire game on their feet.
(Courtesy of LAFC)
Topline:

The Los Angeles Football Club will face off against Austin FC in the Western Conference final on Sunday.

Why it matters: The LAFC is one win away from a chance at the 2022 MLS Cup. They advanced after a heart-stopping 3-2 victory against the L.A. Galaxy last week.

The details: The game will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in South L.A. on Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m.

The backstory:  Los Angeles has two professional men’s soccer teams, the L.A. Galaxy and the LAFC. The Galaxy, which began competing in 1996, has five MLS Cups. The LAFC, which started playing in 2018, could win for the first time.

What's next: LAFC’s famously spirited fans are gearing up to cheer for their team. For information on watch parties, tailgates or how to join a supporters group, visit the team’s official website or the3252.net, which also includes the chants used at the stadium.

Tickets to the game start at $190.

Go deeper: How LAFC Fans Helped Make The Stadium A Welcoming Space For All

