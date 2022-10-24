With Victory Over Galaxy, LAFC Fans Eye A Potential MLS Cup Win

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

The Los Angeles Football Club will face off against Austin FC in the Western Conference final on Sunday.

Why it matters: The LAFC is one win away from a chance at the 2022 MLS Cup. They advanced after a heart-stopping 3-2 victory against the L.A. Galaxy last week.

The details: The game will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in South L.A. on Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m.

The backstory: Los Angeles has two professional men’s soccer teams, the L.A. Galaxy and the LAFC. The Galaxy, which began competing in 1996, has five MLS Cups . The LAFC, which started playing in 2018, could win for the first time.

What's next: LAFC’s famously spirited fans are gearing up to cheer for their team. For information on watch parties, tailgates or how to join a supporters group, visit the team’s official website or the3252.net , which also includes the chants used at the stadium.

Tickets to the game start at $190 .