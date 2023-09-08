Break Dancing As A Sport At The LA Olympics? It Might Happen

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Yes, break dancing as a competitive sport at the L.A. Olympics might happen. But fans will have to wait to find out now that the International Olympic Committee has delayed their decision on which sports will be included in the 2028 Olympics.



Why now: Currently, fans of cricket, baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsports are awaiting a decision by the IOC on whether any of those sports will be added to the roster for the next Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

The decision was due to come today, but in a statement, the IOC cited “ongoing discussions” with the organizers of LA28 as the reason for the delay.

No date was given on when to expect a decision.

The backstory: Karate and baseball-softball made an appearance at the Tokyo Olympic games in 2020, while break dancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing are set for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The host country gets to propose games that can be included in the Olympics, and if approved, the sport gets included.