Break Dancing As A Sport At The LA Olympics? It Might Happen

By  Yusra Farzan
Published Sep 8, 2023 1:11 PM
A male cricketer, wearing a red and blue tshirt, hits a cricket ball. The cricket nets, wickets and an American flag are visible.
Emilio Cazarez practices his swing in the nets during a training session with his Compton Homies and Popz cricket teammates at Woodley Cricket Field back in 2011.
(Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Yes, break dancing as a competitive sport at the L.A. Olympics might happen. But fans will have to wait to find out now that the International Olympic Committee has delayed their decision on which sports will be included in the 2028 Olympics.

Why now: Currently, fans of cricket, baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsports are awaiting a decision by the IOC on whether any of those sports will be added to the roster for the next Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

The decision was due to come today, but in a statement, the IOC cited “ongoing discussions” with the organizers of LA28 as the reason for the delay.

No date was given on when to expect a decision.

The backstory: Karate and baseball-softball made an appearance at the Tokyo Olympic games in 2020, while break dancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing are set for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The host country gets to propose games that can be included in the Olympics, and if approved, the sport gets included.

Cricket, a sport popular in Asia, Australia and the UK, has recently gained ground in Southern California, with Irvine poised to get the region’s first cricket stadium.

