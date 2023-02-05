Support for LAist comes from
Fernandomania Returns! Dodgers To Retire Legendary Pitcher's Number 34

By  Rebecca Gutierrez
Published Feb 5, 2023 12:44 PM
Retired pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, wearing his number 34 white Dodgers jersey over a blue dress shirt, leans back to throw a baseball,
Fernando Valenzuela threw out the ceremonial first pitch during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium last year. His number will be retired in August.
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
Topline:

Fernandomania will return to Dodger Stadium in August when the Dodgers will retire legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's #34 during ceremonies and events over three games.

Why Valenzuela deserves the honor: He was Major League Baseball's Rookie of the Year in 1981, was named to six All-Star teams, led the Dodgers to two World Series championships, and threw a no-hitter over his 11 seasons with the team, among many other accomplishments.

Why now: Many fans may ask, why so long? As Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement, "It's hard to envision a player having a greater impact on a fan base then the one Fernando has had.''

Valenzuela's reaction: In a statement, he said ``To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor. But also for the fans— the support they've give me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them."

When will his number be retired: The Dodgers will retire his number in a ceremony on Aug. 11. The team will celebrate further on Aug. 12 with a Valenzuela bobblehead giveaway. On Aug. 13, the team will hand out a replica Valenzuela 1981 World Series ring to fans.