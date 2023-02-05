Fernandomania Returns! Dodgers To Retire Legendary Pitcher's Number 34
Topline:
Fernandomania will return to Dodger Stadium in August when the Dodgers will retire legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's #34 during ceremonies and events over three games.
Why Valenzuela deserves the honor: He was Major League Baseball's Rookie of the Year in 1981, was named to six All-Star teams, led the Dodgers to two World Series championships, and threw a no-hitter over his 11 seasons with the team, among many other accomplishments.
Why now: Many fans may ask, why so long? As Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement, "It's hard to envision a player having a greater impact on a fan base then the one Fernando has had.''
Valenzuela's reaction: In a statement, he said ``To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor. But also for the fans— the support they've give me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them."
When will his number be retired: The Dodgers will retire his number in a ceremony on Aug. 11. The team will celebrate further on Aug. 12 with a Valenzuela bobblehead giveaway. On Aug. 13, the team will hand out a replica Valenzuela 1981 World Series ring to fans.