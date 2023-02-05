Fernandomania Returns! Dodgers To Retire Legendary Pitcher's Number 34

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Fernandomania will return to Dodger Stadium in August when the Dodgers will retire legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's #34 during ceremonies and events over three games.

Why Valenzuela deserves the honor: He was Major League Baseball's Rookie of the Year in 1981, was named to six All-Star teams, led the Dodgers to two World Series championships, and threw a no-hitter over his 11 seasons with the team, among many other accomplishments.

Why now: Many fans may ask, why so long? As Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement, "It's hard to envision a player having a greater impact on a fan base then the one Fernando has had.''

Valenzuela's reaction: In a statement, he said ``To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor. But also for the fans— the support they've give me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them."

When will his number be retired: The Dodgers will retire his number in a ceremony on Aug. 11. The team will celebrate further on Aug. 12 with a Valenzuela bobblehead giveaway. On Aug. 13, the team will hand out a replica Valenzuela 1981 World Series ring to fans.

