COVID Infection Rates Are Up, But The Rose Parade And Rose Bowl Are Still On

The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl have been on track for a vibrant comeback after last year's cancellation. But rising COVID case numbers and the surging omicron variant across the United States has Pasadena officials viewing the events with concern.

The Tournament of Roses Assn. and the Pasadena Health Department say they have already imposed all possible precautions against the spread of the coronavirus during the New Year's celebration events.

And so no new measures are planned, said Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

"At this point, the parade will go on unless something significant develops. Yes, we are seeing an increase in the positive cases. The good news is those that are vaccinated and have the booster are experiencing milder symptoms," she said.

Most people attending the very big ticketed venues, considered mega-events, must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

Those are the Rose Bowl game, grandstands in the secured TV broadcast area of Orange Grove and Colorado Blvd., and post-parade float viewing.

But those rules don't apply to smaller gatherings, or being on the crowded parade route.

So it's really up to individuals to take their own precautions; to mask up, and keep your distance from people whose vaccine status is unknown, or even stay home and watch it on TV.