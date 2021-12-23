Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Play In LA

COVID Infection Rates Are Up, But The Rose Parade And Rose Bowl Are Still On

By  Sharon McNary
Published Dec 23, 2021 1:37 PM
A row of drummers in red and blue uniforms and tall white hats strapped to their chins carry drums reading "HOPE."
El Salvador marching band in the 2020 parade. The theme was Power of Hope and the event took place just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns of much of pubic life.
(Angel Di Bilio
/
Getty Images/iStock Editorial)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl have been on track for a vibrant comeback after last year's cancellation. But rising COVID case numbers and the surging omicron variant across the United States has Pasadena officials viewing the events with concern.

The Tournament of Roses Assn. and the Pasadena Health Department say they have already imposed all possible precautions against the spread of the coronavirus during the New Year's celebration events.

And so no new measures are planned, said Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

"At this point, the parade will go on unless something significant develops. Yes, we are seeing an increase in the positive cases. The good news is those that are vaccinated and have the booster are experiencing milder symptoms," she said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Most people attending the very big ticketed venues, considered mega-events, must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

Those are the Rose Bowl game, grandstands in the secured TV broadcast area of Orange Grove and Colorado Blvd., and post-parade float viewing.

But those rules don't apply to smaller gatherings, or being on the crowded parade route.

So it's really up to individuals to take their own precautions; to mask up, and keep your distance from people whose vaccine status is unknown, or even stay home and watch it on TV.

What do you want to know about how we Play in L.A.?
And, how do you play? Sharon McNary wants to hear your questions and stories about affordable, accessible and inclusive ways we stay active for physical and mental health. 🚵🏻‍♀️ 🎳 🛶 🏕 ⚽️ 💃 🏄🏾‍♂️ 👨🏿‍🦽 🏃🏽‍♀️ 🏓 🛹 🤹🏻‍♀️

Related Stories