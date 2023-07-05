135 Miles Through Death Valley And Over Three Mountains. Runners Prepare To Face The Badwater Race

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

While many of us will spend the Fourth of July holiday barbecuing and enjoying firework shows, a group of athletes from around the world will be taking it to the limit in what’s known as the Badwater race.

Participants will kick off the Badwater Ultramarathon, now in its 46th year, in Death Valley National Park at 9 p.m Tuesday.

How To Follow The Race Watch the live webcast link here.

The self-described “toughest foot race” travels a 135-mile route over three mountains. The race starts below sea level at Badwater Basin and ends at Whitney Portal (8,300 feet elevation).

One hundred athletes are participating from over two dozen countries around the world.

Sonia Ahuja, 47, of Thousand Oaks is attempting her first finish at Badwater. Joshua Holmes, 45, of Los Angeles is a veteran of the race. Other local athletes include Maria Poso, 51, of West Covina; Michelle West, 51, of Costa Mesa; and Daniel Westergaard, 64, of Palos Verdes Estates.

A runner participating in the Badwater ultramarthon. The race covers 135 miles. (Courtesy of AdventureCORPS, Inc.)

Participants often train for years to reach the level of endurance needed to participate in the invitation-only race.

For many, the race has become an annual tradition of sorts.

Harvey Lewis is a veteran competitor and will participate again this year. He told LAist one of the main reasons he participates is “to connect with other people and hopefully inspire others in their own adventures and connect with the natural environment.”

Plus, he said, the scenery is extraordinary.

“It's moving to me, I just get absolutely, just moved, looking at the mountains... and looking at the desert where you can see for like 50 miles,” he said. “When you combine it with the running it's like dancing.”

Lewis is a high school government teacher visiting California for the race from Ohio.

This year track organizers changed the route, which typically takes runners through Owens Lake. Most years it’s dried up, but the lake is currently full of water due to our unusually wet winter.