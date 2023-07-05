Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Play In LA

135 Miles Through Death Valley And Over Three Mountains. Runners Prepare To Face The Badwater Race

By  Gab Chabrán  and Tiffany Ujiiye
Published Jul 4, 2023 5:30 PM
A group of runners are captured in motion in line with each other with a forrest scenery behind them.
A group of Badwater athletes. Participants in this year's race are visiting California from more than two dozen countries.
(Courtesy of AdventureCORPS Inc.)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

While many of us will spend the Fourth of July holiday barbecuing and enjoying firework shows, a group of athletes from around the world will be taking it to the limit in what’s known as the Badwater race.

Participants will kick off the Badwater Ultramarathon, now in its 46th year, in Death Valley National Park at 9 p.m Tuesday.

How To Follow The Race

The self-described “toughest foot race” travels a 135-mile route over three mountains. The race starts below sea level at Badwater Basin and ends at Whitney Portal (8,300 feet elevation).

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

One hundred athletes are participating from over two dozen countries around the world.

Sonia Ahuja, 47, of Thousand Oaks is attempting her first finish at Badwater. Joshua Holmes, 45, of Los Angeles is a veteran of the race. Other local athletes include Maria Poso, 51, of West Covina; Michelle West, 51, of Costa Mesa; and Daniel Westergaard, 64, of Palos Verdes Estates.

A man in athletic attire runs in motion along aside a mountainous range
A runner participating in the Badwater ultramarthon. The race covers 135 miles.
(Courtesy of AdventureCORPS, Inc.)
The Brief

Participants often train for years to reach the level of endurance needed to participate in the invitation-only race.

For many, the race has become an annual tradition of sorts.

Harvey Lewis is a veteran competitor and will participate again this year. He told LAist one of the main reasons he participates is “to connect with other people and hopefully inspire others in their own adventures and connect with the natural environment.”

Plus, he said, the scenery is extraordinary.

“It's moving to me, I just get absolutely, just moved, looking at the mountains... and looking at the desert where you can see for like 50 miles,” he said. “When you combine it with the running it's like dancing.”

Lewis is a high school government teacher visiting California for the race from Ohio.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

This year track organizers changed the route, which typically takes runners through Owens Lake. Most years it’s dried up, but the lake is currently full of water due to our unusually wet winter.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist