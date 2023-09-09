A Tesla Supercharging Station With A Drive-In Theater And A Restaurant? LA Is Down!

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Is there a more LA thing than charging your Tesla while watching a film with a burger and milkshake in the middle of the city?

Well, yes... Probably.

But the whole Tesla supercharging station/drive-in theater/diner mashup could really be a thing — now that the carmaker has obtained the permits necessary to break ground on construction.

The permits allow for 30-some charging stalls, two outdoor movie screens, and a restaurant with rooftop seating, among other things, to be built at 7001 W. Santa Monica Blvd. in the city of Los Angeles.

The news was first reported by the EV publication, Teslarati.

"We noticed in April that things were really starting to move forward with the general filings [on] a restaurant, and a lot of other things," said Joey Klender, the publication's managing editor.



The history

Klender said the concept was first floated by Elon Musk several years ago.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Then in 2021, Musk sent this update.

Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

The carmaker filed the applications for various permits in 2022.

And Klendar said, the Santa Monica site was eventually jettisoned for its current proposed location about 10 miles east in LA, where a Shakey's Pizza Parlor once sat.

Instead of full-length movies, the proposed outdoor screens would play movie clips to better fit with a typical charging session of 20 to 40 minutes.



But what does it look like?

As to how what the uber supercharing complex could look like, here's an architectural blueprint submitted with the permit applications.

The architectural blueprint for the site at 7001 Santa Monica Blvd., submitted with the permit applications City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety)

From there, a fan of the carmarker took it upon himself to create these drawings.

Tesla Diner, Drive-in theater and Supercharger station final renderings. 20 Easter eggs to be found - if you know Elon's world. To see hi-res images, after clicking an image, right click in bigger image, open in new tab(pc). pic4 is cheat sheet.#Tesla #SpaceX #boring #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7QsN7faJQ9 — Ed Howard (@HowardModels) June 6, 2022

And eagle-eyed Tesla sleuths have zeroed in on a particular image that appeared in a presentation delivered at an investor event in March.

A rendering of the supercharing drive-in from a presentation delivered on Tesla Investor Day in 2023. (Courtesy of Tesla / Screenshot: Tesla on Youtube)

Other than that, Tesla has stayed mum about the project — which has sent EV journalists like Klender down rabbit holes to get the latest information.

"I'll tell you what, I've been with Teslarati for four years, and I have talked to Tesla's media department a total of zero times," Klender said, noting the carmaker's press relations department had long been dismantled. "For this diner, the confirmation came from the city of Los Angeles and these filings and I was lucky enough to kind of find them first."

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has confirmed to LAist.com that the car company can indeed break ground.

While there's no word on when that might happen — we haven't heard back from Tesla about our request for an interview — the project, according to Musk via his favorite mouthpiece, is still a go.

I wonder what kind of hotel we would design if we did so.



Our Tesla futuristic diner (Grease meets The Jetsons with Supercharging) in LA should be ready later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

For now, at least.