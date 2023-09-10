Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

6K Runners Descend On Santa Monica For Annual Race

By  Fiona Ng
Published Sep 10, 2023 6:00 AM
A group of runners taking off from the starting point of a race in Santa Monica
The 18th Annual Volvo Santa Monica Classic is expected to bring more than 6,000 participants to the city on Sunday.
(Courtesy of RWBMultimedia)
Topline:

More than 6,000 runners, walkers, and joggers will descend on Santa Monica this Sunday for a series of races as part of the Volvo Santa Monica Classic.

Why it matters: If you're a runner, the annual race is in its 18th year, and draws participants far and near to the Santa Monica coast for its scenic 5k, 10k, and Kids Run.

If you are not a runner, the race will close a bunch of roads in the city that day.

Tell me more: Race day kicks off with the 5K at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K start at 8:30 a.m. 

The starting point is at the Barnard Way and Ocean Park Boulevard, and the finishing line is near the Santa Monica Pier at Ocean and Colorado avenues. 

Here's the course:

A map showing the course for a running competition in Santa Monica
The race route for this Sunday's Volvo Santa Monica Classic
(Courtesy of Volvo Santa Monica Classic)

You're welcome.

