6K Runners Descend On Santa Monica For Annual Race

Topline:

More than 6,000 runners, walkers, and joggers will descend on Santa Monica this Sunday for a series of races as part of the Volvo Santa Monica Classic.

Why it matters: If you're a runner, the annual race is in its 18th year, and draws participants far and near to the Santa Monica coast for its scenic 5k, 10k, and Kids Run.

If you are not a runner, the race will close a bunch of roads in the city that day.

Tell me more: Race day kicks off with the 5K at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K start at 8:30 a.m.

The starting point is at the Barnard Way and Ocean Park Boulevard, and the finishing line is near the Santa Monica Pier at Ocean and Colorado avenues.

Here's the course:

The race route for this Sunday's Volvo Santa Monica Classic (Courtesy of Volvo Santa Monica Classic)

