Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA Gets A 4.0 Jolt Before Dawn; Quake Near Inglewood Came After 2 Smaller Quakes

By Monica Bushman and LAist Staff
Published Apr 5, 2021 5:08 AM
606afaeb61a57b000a8178f2-eight.jpg
USGS map shows the epicenter of an earthquake that hit at about 4:45 a.m. Monday. (Courtesy USGS)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A predawn earthquake jolted some Angelenos awake just before 4:45 this morning.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, has an epicenter at Hollywood Park, a few blocks from the intersection of W. Century and Crenshaw boulevards. There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey, about half an hour prior to the 4.0 temblor, two smaller quakes struck in the same area — a 3.3 and a 2.5.

In addition, there have been a number of smaller aftershocks.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Don Blakeman, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, says aftershocks are common with a 4.0 quake.

"Or it could just be what we call a swarm — just a number of small quakes — not exactly a main shock aftershock situation," Blakeman told us. "There's also a very, very, very tiny possibility there could be a much larger quake. And that's just in general, anytime we have quakes somewhere in a seismically active area, there's always the possibility of a much larger quake."

The Southern California Seismic Network at Caltech puts the chance of a larger quake happening — larger than a magnitude 4.0 — at 5%.

If you felt the quake, you can let the USGS know about what you experienced at: Did you feel it?

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

USGS officials said that they did issue an alert, but because the quake was under 4.5 magnitude it was not sent to mobile phones.

THE BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED

We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor